The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will hold a virtual meeting today at 9 a.m. The meeting number is 126 991 1722 and the password is 58597633. Residents can also join by calling 1-415-655-0001. The access code is 126 991 1722.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission and Elizabeth City Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will hold an informational session for small businesses looking to participate in Pasquotank County’s COVID19 Small Business Grant Program, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Flour Girls Cafe and Bakery at 102 N. Water St., Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 10 people at a time. An overflow room will be available. Comments can be submitted to planneroftheday@cityofec.com. or by fax at 331-1291.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet at the courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.