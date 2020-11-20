The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually today at 2 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/94673722436.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s open session will follow at 7 p.m. via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Anyone wishing to submit comments to be read at the meeting should email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City Monday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse in Camden Monday, Dec. 7, at 8:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School on Monday, Dec. 7. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Monday, Dec. 7. The open session begins at 11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Camden Middle School.