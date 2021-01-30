Because of its focus on COVID testing and vaccinations, Albemarle Regional Health Services is currently offering clinic services by appointment only. The agency has also adjusted clinic and WIC schedules.
Clinics are located at the following sites:
• Pasquotank: 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City (338-4400)
• Perquimans: 103 ARPDC St., Hertford (426-2100)
• Camden: Camden Medical Park, Building B, 160 U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden (338-4460)
• Currituck: 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck (232-2271)
• Chowan: 202 W. Hicks St., Edenton (482-6003)
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 338-4044 for more information.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health Programs are located in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 338-4370 for more information.