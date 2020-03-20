Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some of these meetings may be canceled. Check with the agency.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a special closed session at the board’s office at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 1 p.m. The board intends to conduct interviews and discuss personnel matters.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday at 6 p.m. to hear presentations from architects for the new high school project. A closed session will begin at 9 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a committee meeting in the Board Room of the Administrative Offices, Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 27 in a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at H.L. Trigg Community School, Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.