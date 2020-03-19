Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some of these meetings may be canceled. Check with the agency.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education’s meeting scheduled to be held at Weeksville Elementary School today at 6 p.m. has been moved to Pasquotank Elementary School’s multi-purpose room. The meeting will start at 6:15 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office today at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a special closed session at the board’s office at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 1 p.m. The board intends to conduct interviews and discuss personnel matters.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School to hear presentations from architects for the new high school project, Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m. a closed session will begin at 9 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a committee meeting in the Board Room of the Administrative Offices, Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 27 in a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at H.L. Trigg Community School, Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.