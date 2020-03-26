EVENTS TODAY
New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will distribute nonperishable food items at 701 Third St., Elizabeth City, every Thursday and Monday until the pandemic has passed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Grounds Committee will meet by telephone today at 8 a.m. To participate, dial 1-888-740-4219. The passcode is 869542#.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School today at 6 p.m. A closed session will begin at 8:30 p.m.
NEW CANCELLATIONS, CLOSINGS
The Albermarle Chorale concerts scheduled for Sunday, April 26 and Sunday, May 3 have been canceled.
• The Currituck Christian Women’s luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 has been canceled.
• The Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton, will be closed until further notice.
• Paddle for the Border scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.
• The Northeastern High School 50th class reunion scheduled for June 20 has been canceled and be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.