The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet in Room 216 at the Ridley Student Center today at 1 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the Professional Learning Center on the JP Knapp Campus, Wednesday at 3 p.m. A work session will be held at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will be at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. An open session will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office, Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the boardroom of the administrative offices, Monday at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday at 6 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office, Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the Board Room of the Administrative Offices, Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a committee meeting in the Board Room of the Administrative Offices, Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 27 in a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at H.L. Trigg Community School, Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.