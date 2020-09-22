The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet virtually today at 9 a.m. To view the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=_6xlSTgDGPE&feature=youtu.be.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. Visit: https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule for information on how to access the meeting remotely. Submit comments info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will follow. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.