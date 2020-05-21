The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m. as a technology check for its upcoming committee and regular meetings scheduled for June 1. To access the meeting on Zoom visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/91037287460?pwd= MWgzNjAydldXaWRQWkp6UGRIaTVaUT09. The meeting ID number is 910 3728 7460 and the password is 285599.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers at City Hall Tuesday at 5:30 and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be broadcast on Channel 11 on the city’s public channel and website.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Appointments Committee will meet in the county manager’s conference room at the county courthouse Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting via livestream, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse Thursday at 4 p.m. Visit www.pasquotankcountync.org for information on how to access the meeting remotely or to submit comments.