The Currituck County Historic Boat & Building Advisory Board will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse today at 3:30 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Foundation Executive Committee will meet in the Building A boardroom on the COA-Elizabeth City campus Thursday at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall at 7 p.m. Access the meeting on Spectrum government access Channel 11 or at cityofec.com.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 12. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Assess the meeting at ccsnc.org.