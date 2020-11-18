The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet today at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford both in-person and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email astallings@accog.org.
The Joint Chowan Board of Commissioners and Board of Education Committee will meet in the 2nd floor training room of the Chowan Public Safety Center in Edenton Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually Friday at 2 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/94673722436.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s open session will follow at 7 p.m. via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Anyone wishing to submit comments to be read at the meeting should email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City Monday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School on Monday, Dec. 7. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Monday, Dec. 7. The open session begins at 11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Camden Middle School.