The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument, scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
The Finance Committee of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the county Public Safety Center Monday at 5 p.m. before its regular 6 p.m. meeting.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in the boardroom of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of the AE Building Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be in-person only. Attendees asked to wear a face mask.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m. To attend by conference call, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. The board will hold its regular meeting via livestream at 7 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Public comments for the meeting can be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet via Zoom app Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. For information, call 338-4405.
Elizabeth City will host a housing webinar Thursday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Experts will go over fair housing laws. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.