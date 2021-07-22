TODAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
VFW Fish Fry
Post 6060 of Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a fish fry at 1433 North Road St., Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost, which includes two sides, is $10. For tickets, call 338-2828.
Redistricting program
The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina will hold a “Lunch and Learn” session on redistricting in Cann Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall, 311 W. Main St., Elizabeth City, at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Jennifer Bremer, of the League of Women Voters North Carolina, will discuss this year’s upcoming redistricting in the state, with special attention to local offices such as the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Moyock Fire Department in Moyock from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Kelly Cowell will speak about the residency partnership between Elizabeth City State University and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Guardian ad Litem
Virtual training for Guardian ad Litem training will begin Aug. 17 and continue every Tuesday until Sept. 21. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
TUESDAY
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org and click “Contact Us” to request the link. Contact: 252-621-3253.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Edenton from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Success Academy
The NC Pre-K Success Academy has openings for Camden County 4-year-olds. To apply, visit www.aacfnc.org or call Jenna L. Caldwell at 333-1233.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the South Mills Ruritan Club in South Mills from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
COA commencement
College of The Albemarle will hold a walk-thru commencement celebration in the Performing Arts Center Lobby at 5 p.m. Contact: Andrea Dance at 252-335-0821 ext. 2252 or andrea_dance@albemarle.edu.
THURSDAY
‘Wrinkle in Time’
Donna Turner, author of “A Nags Head Wrinkle in Time,” will be available to meet young readers at Museum of the Albemarle from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. “A Nags Head Wrinkle in Time” will be available for purchase in the Museum Gift Shop.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Currituck County Governmental Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Shawboro Ruritan Club in Shawboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UPCOMING
Youth camp
Camp Cale will hold a youth camp for students in grades 6-12 on Monday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Camp will feature games, small group participation, supper, music and a guest speaker. Contact: Kim Perry at 252-331-3358.
History for Lunch
Mark Hassler, an associate professor of the Old Testament and director of the master of program at Virginia Beach Theological Seminary, will discuss recent discoveries from Khirbet el-Maqatir, arguably the site of Biblical cities Ai and Ephraim during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at noon. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Back to Blue rally
Elizabeth City resident Tim Hulett will host a “Back to Blue” rally, march and parade in support of local law enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 7. According to Hulett, the event will begin at Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. with a rally and then include a march down Ehringhaus Street to the city’s splashpad at the Enfield Recreation Area on Corsair Circle and Catalina Avenue. Contact: 252-310-0859 or 252-338-0312.
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature Jukebox Rehab, the Daniel Jordan Band, Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PNBJ, Backwoods Company. DJ Taz and Ray and Jill Turner of Dixie 105.7 will also attend. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus will sell takeout catfish plates at Holy Family Church at 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Aug. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates will include two pieces of catfish, green beans, potatoes and hush puppies. The cost is $9.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.