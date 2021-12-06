TODAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Christmas card program at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pearl Harbor ceremony
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Elizabeth City at noon. The post will serve brunch after the ceremony at 1433 N. Road Street.
PCHS Winter Concert
Pasquotank County High School Chorus will hold its free Winter Concert at First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Donations accepted. Masks required.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and at Corolla Fire and Rescue in Corolla from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at the Bertie County Recreation Complex, 1538 South King St., Windsor, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Presents Under the Tree” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
THURSDAY
‘Best Christmas Pageant’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will present performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the PAC in Elizabeth City Thursday at 10 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. For ticket information, contact 335-9050.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at Maple Park, 170 Maple Parkway, Currituck, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Candlelight Tour
The Historic Edenton Commission’s Christmas Candlelight Tour of Edenton’s historic homes decorated for Christmas will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11. Tours will depart the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 505 S. Broad Street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days.
SATURDAY
VFW chili cookoff
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a chili cookoff during the annual Army-Navy football game at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas parade
The Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade will start at 10 a.m. Parade participants will rumble and march the one-mile length of Broad Street to the town’s waterfront.
O Holy Night!
Three gospel choirs will perform holiday music at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. Contact (252) 338-6455.
SUNDAY
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its second Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. An additional turkey shoot will be held Dec. 12.
Live nativity scene
The Whiteville Grove Baptist Church youth group will sponsor a drive-thru live nativity scene at 373 Perry’s Ridge Road, Belvidere, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are accepted.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Wreath” program Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Test Center opens
The Testing Center will hold a ribbon cutting at 1409-1 W. Church St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ONGOING
Christmas Lights Show
The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.
‘Surviving the Holidays’
Evangelical Methodist Church will offer its “Surviving the Holidays” program at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those either in mourning or those caring for someone grieving on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 252-264-2254, ext 200.
‘Decorating the Tree’
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Decorating the Tree” program Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 15, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
‘Sing Down the Moon’
College of The Albemarle will host auditions for “Sing Down the Moon: An Appalachian Wonder Tale,” at the Performing Arts Center Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Twenty men and 20 women are needed for the cast. Bring a folk song to sing.
Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
VFW Christmas dinner
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its Christmas dinner at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Merry Christmas” program Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host an “It’s Christmas Time” program Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a soup and subs or salad meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 22, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a mobile unit blood drive at Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Elizabeth City Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Winter Fun” program Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a ham and beans and cornbread meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 29, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” program Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
The Divas!
Arts of the Albemarle will host “The Divas!,” a performance by several local singers performing rock, jazz and show tunes, at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: (252) 338-6455
New Year’s Eve party
Arts of the Albemarle will host a New Year’s Eve Party starting Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. Event will include dance music, champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $35. Contact: (252) 338-6455.
VFW New Year’s Eve
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, Jan. 5, at noon. His timeline for part two starts with the presidential election in 1964 and ends with the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio and how it was once the center for family entertainment Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.