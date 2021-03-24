TODAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive sponsored by the Elizabeth City Police Department at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on how social media can hamper your job search, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Camden kindergarten
Camden County Schools will host kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year for children born before Aug. 31, 2016 at Grandy Primary School Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another session will be held March 31. Registration is by appointment only. Visit the the district’s website at https://ccsnc.org/.
Vaccine clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a clinic offering only first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Maple Park, at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host clinics offering both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Bertie High School, 715 US Highway 13 North, Windsor; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. All clinics will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or when supplies are depleted.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaccine clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a clinic offering only first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Maple Park, at 208 Airport Road, Maple, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host clinics offering both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Hours for all clinics are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.
BMNNC honors James-Davis
The 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina will hold a Zoom event at 7 p.m. to honor Rhonda James-Davis, chief finance officer and interim superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools. For the event link, contact Hezekiah Brown at 335-2439 or 516-815-8679.
FRIDAY
COA T-Off fundraiser
The College of The Albemarle Foundation will host a T-Off fundraiser at the Kilmarlic Golf Club at 215 West Side Lane, Powells Point, starting with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Beer and wine tastings available at each hole and Firehouse Subs of Elizabeth City will provide lunch. A signature tasting glass and swag bag are included. Cost is $150 per player or $500 for team of four. A High Tea will also be held at 1 p.m. Cost is $75. Tickets available at www.albemarle.edu/t-off.
Fun in the Garden
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the “Fun in the Garden” workshop for youth ages 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children will learn how to plant flowers in a pot that they can take home. Registration fee is $15 and space is limited. Register through Eventbrite at https://2021funinthe garden.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tax return service
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Service will be offered to area residents who earn less than $57,000 annually in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon. Call: 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
SUNDAY
ECSU SuccessFest
Elizabeth City State University’s public radio station, WRVS 89.9 FM, will mark its 35th year on the air this month with SuccessFest, its biannual membership drive and week-long radiothon. SuccessFest kicks off Sunday and will continue through April 2. For information on giving, text WRVS to 41444, or calli 252-335-3985.
UPCOMING
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich or salad meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on winning networking tips, Wednesday, March 31, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Dallas Black Dance
The Dallas Black Dance Theater will perform for Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections series Wednesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. The acclaimed dance group will give a free virtual performance. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ambassadors-of-art-a-captivating-cultural-connection-tickets. Contact: 252-619-3305.
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
St. Patrick’s traditions
Museum of the Albemarle will make packets on Saint Patrick’s Day traditions available to parents and teachers in March. Packets, which will include facts describing the traditions and why the day is celebrated, can be picked up at the museum through Wednesday, March 17. To reserve a packet, call 335-1453 or email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch “hybrid” program on Wednesday, April 7, at noon. Author Tony Lillis will discuss the rich history of surfing along Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks from the early 20th century to today. The program will be offered both in-person and via the Zoom app. To attend in person, call Lori Meads at 331-4054 by April 1. To attend via Zoom, register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website. Ellis will be available in the Museum Gift Shop to sign copies of his book after the presentation.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford, Thursday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second drive sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be held at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Shawboro, Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Tuesday, April 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
1960s exhibit opens
Museum of the Albemarle will open its “Reliving the 1960s” exhibit featuring local artifacts about the culture, music and politics of that decade, April 16. Visitors can view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every third Saturday of the month.
Fire Up Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponicsrack.eventbrite.com.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.