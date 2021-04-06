TODAY
S-Bridge closed
The contractor building the new S-Bridge in Hertford and state transportation workers will again close the current S-bridge today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to perform work on the new span. The bridge is being closed so that a concrete pump truck can be placed in its existing roadway and concrete pumped onto the deck of the new bridge.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; and the Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie. A fourth second-dose clinic will be held at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second-dose clinics are open to residents who received their first dose on or before Thursday, March 11.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ECSU vaccine clinic
Elizabeth City State University will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ECSU students, staff and faculty members at the K.E. White Graduate Center Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. Those eligible for the vaccine can register by calling 877-505-6723, option 7.
SOS staffing
NCWorks will host a virtual hiring event for SOS staffing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com to register.
Tax return service
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Service will be offered to area residents who earn less than $57,000 annually in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Appointments are available from noon to 4 p.m. Call: 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch “hybrid” program at noon. Author Tony Lillis will discuss the rich history of surfing along Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks from the early 20th century to today. The program will be offered both in-person and via the Zoom app. To attend in person, call Lori Meads at 331-4054. To attend via Zoom, register through the museum’s Facebook page or website. Lillis will be available in the Museum Gift Shop to sign copies of his book after the presentation.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. Second-dose clinics are open to residents who received their first dose on or before Thursday, March 11.
NCWorks workshop
NCWorks will host a virtual workshop on resume writing at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300@nccomerce. com.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Earth Day Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time program on the history of Earth Day at 10 a.m. The in-person program will be held on the museum portico. Visitors must register by Tuesday. Contact: Meads at 252-331-4054.
Vaccine clinic
Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church will host a COVID-19 first-dose vaccine clinic at 700 North Road St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is for healthcare workers, persons 65 and older, frontline essential workers and persons with high-risk medical conditions. Contact: 252-339-2426 or 252-338-6223.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second drive sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be held at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
First Friday Artwalk
First Friday ArtWalk, Elizabeth City’s monthly showcase of the arts, will be held at downtown businesses and venues from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A sneak preview of the new “Women Breaking Barriers” mural at Museum of the Albemarle will be held on the museum portico at 4 p.m. T-shirts of the mural will also be available for sale.
SATURDAY
Litter Sweep
The Spring Litter Sweep campaign gets underway. To sign up for a cleanup, visit the Green Saves Green website at www.greensavesgreen.org. Those signing up can pick up a cleanup kit at the Pasquotank Public Library. Each kit includes a five-gallon bucket, an extended grabber to reach litter on the ground, a reflective vest, a pair of reusable gloves and two trash bags.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Shawboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced and masks encouraged. Contact: 252-426-7167 or 252-333-7774.
ONGOING
Women Givers grants
The Women Givers of Northeast NC, a program of the N.C. Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs of women and children in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden and Gates counties. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. Applications are due April 13 at noon. Contact kball@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-288-5706.
Photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will accept entries for its Student Photo Contest continues through April 30. The contest is open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 in the Camden County Schools. For contest information, visit https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Camden-Photo-Contest-Student-rules.pdf . Contact Sarah Hill at 252-771--8333 email her at dscwelcome@camdencountync.gov.
Foundation Focus Grants
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Focus Grants. Grants will be awarded to groups focused on animal welfare, aviation education, health/wellness, and opportunities for people with disabilities. Submit applications online at www.obcf.org by Friday, April 30.
UPCOMING
Quality Home Staffing
NCWorks will host a drive-thru job fair for Quality Home Staffing at 425-C McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Tuesday, April 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
NCWorks workshop
NCWorks will host a virtual workshop on work ethics and what it takes to keep a good job Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300@nccomerce. com.
ECSU job fair
Elizabeth City State University will host a spring job fair at the K.E. White Center Thursday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register at ecsu.edu/academics/sbtdc.html.
Literary Festival
College of The Albemarle will host its 3rd annual Literary Festival on Thursday, April 15, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The virtual event will feature two writing workshops hosted by COA employees and be followed by a discussion about writing led by COA student Michael Lewis. Lewis, who graduates in the spring, recently published the book, “Bank on Self-Investment, Belief Deposited-Triumph Withdrawn: A Stimulus Check for One’s Self.” Tim Seibles, former poet laureate of Virginia, will be the keynote speaker. A question-and-answer session will follow. To access the festival, visit www.albemarle.edu/litfest.
1960s exhibit opens
Museum of the Albemarle will open its “Reliving the 1960s” exhibit featuring local artifacts about the culture, music and politics of that decade, April 16. Visitors can view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every third Saturday of the month.
Drive-in FAFSA event
A Drive-In to Your Future event helping students and parents fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form will be held at College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City and Dare County campuses on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and/or their families will drive up to the location and receive one-on-one help filling out the form that helps students apply for financial aid. Students and families are asked to bring their own charged device (mobile device or laptop) and masked volunteers will answer questions through the car window.
ONGOING
Gardeners scholarship
The Extension Master Gardeners of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a high school graduate from Pasquotank or Camden counties planning to study agriculture, horticulture, botany or a related field. Applications available at https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/pasquotank-master-gardener-volunteer- program/. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
St. Patrick’s traditions
Museum of the Albemarle will make packets on Saint Patrick’s Day traditions available to parents and teachers in March. Packets, which will include facts describing the traditions and why the day is celebrated, can be picked up at the museum through Wednesday, March 17. To reserve a packet, call 335-1453 or email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
Fire Up Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponicsrack.eventbrite.com.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken potpie or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Basnight program
Marc Basnight, the late state senator from Dare County who was a political power broker in Raleigh for nearly two decades, will be the topic of an upcoming History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday, April 21, at noon. Alex Gottschalk, a Currituck County native who wrote his college senior thesis on Basnight while at UNC-Chapel Hill, will be the featured speaker for the event. The event will be held both in person and on Zoom. Seating in the museum’s auditorium is limited, so to attend Gottschalk’s lecture in person visitors must respond by April 1 by calling Lori Meads at 252-331-4054. The lecture will also be online. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive the Zoom link.
Ornamental trees, shrubs
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a free, in-person workshop on the care of ornamental trees and shrubs Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nurseryman, landscape designer and installer, owner of Prince George Nursery Barney Peter will present the first half of the workshop. Currituck Extension Agriculture Technician Chris Blaha will present the second half of the workshop. Participants need to register online at https://ornamentaltreeandshrubworkshop.eventbrite.com.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a foot-long submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Howard book signing
Museum of the Albemarle will host a drive-thru book signing for Vivian Howard, author of “This Will Make It Taste Good,” on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Howard is a chef, restaurateur, author, and television host. Tickets are being sold in 15-minute time increments. Ticket includes one signed book and one snack pack to enjoy while waiting in line for an opportunity to take a photo with Howard. Only books purchased through the ticket link will be signed. To make a reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vivian-howard-drive-thru-book-signing-tickets-148053322473?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.