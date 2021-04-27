TODAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a foot-long submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
FRIDAY
ECSU Day of Giving
Elizabeth City State University will hold its 5th annual Day of Giving. This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000. To donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/WEAREVIKINGS. Curbside giving will be held at the K.E. White Center from noon to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Donors can bring their gifts without leaving their cars.
Photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will accept entries for its Student Photo Contest continues through Friday. The contest is open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 in the Camden County Schools. For contest information, visit https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Camden-Photo-Contest-Student-rules.pdf . Contact Sarah Hill at 252-771--8333 email her at dscwelcome@camdencountync.gov.
Foundation Focus Grants
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Focus Grants. Grants will be awarded to groups focused on animal welfare, aviation education, health/wellness, and opportunities for people with disabilities. Submit applications online at www.obcf.org by Friday.
SATURDAY
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will reopen for the spring and summer at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The weekly market will continue through September.
Nixonton breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids under 10. Since seating will be limited, plates will be mostly to go.
UPCOMING
Youth homeless shelter
River City Community Development Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mary Walker House Youth Homeless Shelter at 317 Culpepper St., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trades Training Center
River City Community Development Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its NE Trades Training Center at 307 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Alzheimer's care
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, May 10, at 1 p.m. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. Contact: 426-7167 or 333-7774.
Women’s Health Fair
Pasquotank Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Women’s Health Fair May 10-14. Expert from North Carolina and other states will discuss daily topics including health issues, fitness, nutrition, stress management, cooking and more. Register for the free vent through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-virtual-spring-health-fair-tickets-149172148913. Participants can register for one, several or all sessions. Contact: Pasquotank Cooperative Extension at 252-338-3954.
COA STEM Night
In honor of National Frog Jumping Day on May 13, “Jumping Frogs” will be the subject of College of The Albemarle’s next virtual STEM night on Thursday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. For more information or pre-register for a free science kit, visit www.albemarle.edu/stem. Parents of participants who pre-register by May 3 can pick up free science kits at any of COA’s four campus locations.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time with a program on blacksmithing Thursday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn about the trade and tools of a blacksmith through the “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Welders: Blacksmithing in the Albemarle” exhibit. Space will be limited. To attend in person contact Lori Meads at 252-331-4054 by May 11. Instead of a virtual offering, a recording will be made available at a later date.
Chef book signing
Museum of the Albemarle will host a drive-thru book signing for Vivian Howard, author of “This Will Make It Taste Good,” on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Howard is a chef, restaurateur, author, and television host. Tickets are being sold in 15-minute time increments. Ticket includes one signed book and one snack pack to enjoy while waiting in line for an opportunity to take a photo with Howard. Only books purchased through the ticket link will be signed. To make a reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vivian-howard-drive-thru-book-signing-tickets-148053322 473?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.