Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a number of community events have been canceled or postponed. If you are canceling an event, email Tiffany Caplinger at tcaplinger@dailyadvance.com.
CANCELLATIONS
GOP convention canceled
The Currituck County Republican Convention scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled. Delegate selection will be done online. Text 757-617-4185 or email thecurrituckgop@gmail.com.
Historic Edenton tour
Historic Edenton State Historic Site has canceled its “We Cannot Be Indifferent” tours of Edenton in honor of Women’s History Month that were scheduled for Saturday.
Free pharmacy event canceled
NC MedAssist’s Mobile Free Pharmacy event scheduled to be held in Edenton on Thursday has been canceled.
NCWorks closing
NCWorks Career Centers in Elizabeth City and Edenton have closed and will be closed until further notice. They will assist customers through phone and email. Contact the Elizabeth City office at 331-4798 or NCWorks.3300@nccommerce.com and the Edenton office at 482-2195 or NCWorks.3200@nccommerce.com.
Volunteer event canceled
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event scheduled on Saturday, March 28, has been canceled.
Waste disposal day canceled
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and Currituck Public Works’ household hazardous waste disposal day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been canceled.
Legion Post 126
American Legion Post 126 has canceled its Coffee Mess held Mondays through Fridays. Also, no monthly meeting will be held Saturday, March 28.
Dinner fundraiser canceled
The ECSU Retirees Association’s dinner fundraiser scheduled for Friday, April 3 has been canceled. If you have tickets, you will be contacted by the seller about a refund.
Housing workshop canceled
The city of Elizabeth City and Elizabeth City State University’s Fair/Accessible Housing Workshop scheduled on Monday, April 6 has been canceled.
Watch group meeting canceled
The Nixonton Community Watch Group’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled. Contact: 714-345-0958.
Tax Aide canceled
The AARP Tax Aide program has been canceled for the rest of March. Sessions are usually held at the Currituck Senior Center on Thursdays and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on Tuesdays. The service may resume in April or when conditions allow.
Fundraiser canceled
The Nixonton Ruritan Club’s breakfast fundraiser for Saturday, April 4, has been canceled.
Family Research Society
Family Research Society’s Sunday, April 5 meeting at 3 p.m. has been canceled.
Welcome to Medicare canceled
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Welcome to Medicare program scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, has been canceled.
TODAY
VFD live burn
Providence Volunteer Fire Department will hold a live burn exercise on Creek Road at 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Special Friend of County
Nominations are due for the Perquimans Special Friend of the County awards. To get a form, email Perquimans@Pettigrewlibraries.org. Contact: 426-5319.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
Freedom Baptist Ministries, Elizabeth City, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Food Pantry hours change
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Food Pantry hours will be temporarily changing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Also, service will be drive-up only. Food will be placed in a client’s vehicle only. Food will not be placed in the vehicle’s backseat. Motorists are asked to remain in their vehicle. Service will be limited to 75 households a day.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Scholarship applications
The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications from women ages 25 and older who live in either Dare, Currituck, Camden, Tyrrell, Pasquotank, or Hyde counties. Applicants must show demonstrated financial need be enrolled in either an educational degree or certification program. Find applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
Community grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving local needs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Applications available at nccommunityfoundation.org. Deadline to submit applications is April 7 at noon. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Newbold-White House opens
The Newbold-White House will open for the season Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursday through Saturday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 426-7567.
Spring social dinner/dance
Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Social Dinner and Dance at Sanctuary Vineyards, 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, Saturday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Contact: 453-9497 or info@currituckchamber.org.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch: Songs and Stars of the Speakeasies in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Kelly Balmaceda (soprano) and Dr. Rachel Gragson (piano) for a historic snapshot into music of the Prohibition.
Weight loss support
The Elizabeth City Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at Catholic Holy Family Church Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Contact: Sharon Vessey at 202-2943.
Vietnam Veterans of America and Camden County JROTC will host a fish fry fundraiser at Southgate Park in front of Belk Friday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is a $9 donation. Contact: Skip Hatch at 335-1480.
Camden Heritage Museum
The Camden Heritage Museum will open for the season Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 6
Friends of Camden Library
Friends of the Camden Library will meet Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
Friend of the County celebration
Perquimans Library will host a Special Friend of the County celebration Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
Weight-loss group
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at the Currituck Senior Center Tuesday, April 7 at 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 417 Caratoke Highway, Unit H, Moyock, Thursday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Friday, April 10
Library closing
Camden Library will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday and Saturday, April 11 in observance of the Easter Holiday.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Sunrise service
A Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Waterfront Park Sunday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Monday, April 13
Spring break at the library
Perquimans Library will host an egg hunt Monday, April 13; Family Board Games Tuesday, April 14; Musical Lego’s Wednesday, April 15; Children’s Crafts Thursday, April 16; Family Movie Friday, April 17. All events will be held at 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Exhibit opening
Museum of the Albemarle will open the The Day The Lights Came On exhibit Saturday, April 18. They will discuss how “the day the lights came on” impacted people’s lives and businesses. Contact: 335-1453.
Home/flower/garden show
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 2020 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Tuesday, April 21
Library Board of Trustees
The Library Board of Trustees will meet at the Camden Library Tuesday, April 21 at 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Boating skills/seamanship course
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a Coast Guard approvedBoating Skills and Seamanship course at the Pitt Center on Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores beginning Thursday, April 23. The comprehensive 9-session class will meet twice a week through May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tuition is $30 per person or $55 per couple. Contact: Jack Horst at 609-504-4312 or hoagie2160@gmail.com.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and WAO Garage-Window Tint Specialist will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 726 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Saturday, April 25
Children’s festival/Safe Kids Day
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Safe Kids Chowan will host The 12th Annual Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans Recreation Center Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Sarah Williams at 482-3035.
Tuesday, April 28
4-H Livestock Show/Sale
The Seventy Fifth Annual Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held in the livestock arena located at 864 SunGro Drive on Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 28 from 6:30 a.m. 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
ECPPS Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold Kindergarten registration at each respective school Wednesday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. To be eligible for the program, your child must be five years old on or before August 31, 2020. Visit: www.ecpps.k12.nc.us
Tuesday, May 5
HEAL grief support
The H.E.A.L. (Helping Everyone Accept Loss) Grief Support Group, sponsored by Albemarle Hospice, will meet at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Tuesday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. Contact: Cheryl Fehr-Banks at 339-0922.