Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a number of community events have been canceled or postponed. If you are canceling an event, email Tiffany Caplinger at tcaplinger@dailyadvance.com.
CANCELLATIONS
Free pharmacy event canceled
NC MedAssist’s Mobile Free Pharmacy event scheduled for Thursday, March 27 has been canceled.
Dinner fundraiser canceled
The ECSU Retirees Association's dinner fundraiser scheduled for Friday, April 3 has been canceled. If you have tickets, you will be contacted by the seller about a refund.
Watch group meeting canceled
The Nixonton Community Watch Group's meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled. Contact: 714-345-0958.
Tax Aide canceled
The AARP Tax Aide program has been canceled for the rest of March. Sessions are usually held at the Currituck Senior Center on Thursdays and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on Tuesdays. The service may resume in April or when conditions allow.
Fundraiser canceled
The Nixonton Ruritan Club’s breakfast fundraiser for Saturday, April 4, has been canceled.
Family Research Society
Family Research Society’s Sunday, April 5 meeting at 3 p.m. has been canceled.
GOP convention canceled
The Currituck County Republican Convention scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled. Delegate selection will be done online. Text 757-617-4185 or email thecurrituckgop@gmail.com.
Historic Edenton tour
Historic Edenton State Historic Site has canceled its “We Cannot Be Indifferent” tours of Edenton in honor of Women’s History Month that were scheduled for Saturday.
TODAY
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will close its office to the public effective today at noon. Staff will be on site to accept phone calls, emails, and registration forms via an outside drop box. Contact: 335-1739. The fax number is 252-331-2560 and interim Director Emma Tate’s email is tatee@co.pasquotank.nc.us.
SUNDAY
Special Friend of County
Nominations are due for the Perquimans Special Friend of the County awards. To get a form, email Perquimans@Pettigrewlibraries.org or stop by the library. Contact: 426-5319.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
Freedom Baptist Ministries, Elizabeth City, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold kindergarten registration at Sheep-Harney Elementary School, Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon for kids whose last name begins with a letter between S-Z.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer appreciation event
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a its annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event at the Newbold White House Visitor Center, 151 Newbold White House Road, Hertford, Saturday, March 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank/Camden County high school graduate planning to study agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related fields at a college or university. Return applications to the Pasquotank Extension office no later than April 27. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Scholarship applications
The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications from women ages 25 and older who live in either Dare, Currituck, Camden, Tyrrell, Pasquotank, or Hyde counties. Applicants must show demonstrated financial need be enrolled in either an educational degree or certification program. Find applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
Community grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving local needs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Applications available at nccommunityfoundation.org. Deadline to submit applications is April 7 at noon. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck Center and Currituck Public Works team will hold a household hazardous waste disposal day to help assist in this year’s spring cleaning at the Southern Outer Banks Water Plant, 734 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Email or call Adam Formella at Adam_Formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2262.
Newbold-White House opens
The Newbold-White House will open for the season Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursday through Saturday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 426-7567.
Spring social dinner/dance
Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Social Dinner and Dance at Sanctuary Vineyards, 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, Saturday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Contact: 453-9497 or info@currituckchamber.org.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch: Songs and Stars of the Speakeasies in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Kelly Balmaceda (soprano) and Dr. Rachel Gragson (piano) for a historic snapshot into music of the Prohibition.
Weight loss support
The Elizabeth City Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at Catholic Holy Family Church Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Contact: Sharon Vessey at 202-2943.
Saturday, April 4
Camden Heritage Museum
The Camden Heritage Museum will open for the season Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 6
Friends of Camden Library
Friends of the Camden Library will meet Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
Fair/Accessible Housing workshop
The City of Elizabeth City and Elizabeth City State University will host a “Fair/Accessible Housing Workshop” on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, in Room 206 of the Ridley Student Center. Speakers from the Fair Housing Project, River City Community Development Corporation, and Taylor Mueller Realty will discuss Fair Housing rights and give tips on how to afford and find the right home. For more information, call 252-337-6861, ext. 251, or email jhawley@cityofec.com.
Friend of the County celebration
Perquimans Library will host a Special Friend of the County celebration Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
Weight-loss group
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at the Currituck Senior Center Tuesday, April 7 at 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 417 Caratoke Highway, Unit H, Moyock, Thursday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Friday, April 10
Library closing
Camden Library will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday and Saturday, April 11 in observance of the Easter Holiday.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Sunrise service
A Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Waterfront Park Sunday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Monday, April 13
Spring break at the library
Perquimans Library will host an egg hunt Monday, April 13; Family Board Games Tuesday, April 14; Musical Lego’s Wednesday, April 15; Children’s Crafts Thursday, April 16; Family Movie Friday, April 17. All events will be held at 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Exhibit opening
Museum of the Albemarle will open the The Day The Lights Came On exhibit Saturday, April 18. They will discuss how “the day the lights came on” impacted people’s lives and businesses. Contact: 335-1453.
Home/flower/garden show
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 2020 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Tuesday, April 21
Library Board of Trustees
The Library Board of Trustees will meet at the Camden Library Tuesday, April 21 at 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Welcome to Medicare
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host a Welcome to Medicare session at the Moyock Library, 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register through Eventbrite at welcometomedicareapril2020.eventbrite.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Sheila Gregory at 232-2261 or sheila_gregory @ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Thursday, April 23
Boating skills/seamanship course
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a Coast Guard approvedBoating Skills and Seamanship course at the Pitt Center on Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores beginning Thursday, April 23. The comprehensive 9-session class will meet twice a week through May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tuition is $30 per person or $55 per couple. Contact: Jack Horst at 609-504-4312 or hoagie2160@gmail.com.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and WAO Garage-Window Tint Specialist will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 726 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Saturday, April 25
Children’s festival/Safe Kids Day
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Safe Kids Chowan will host The 12th Annual Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans Recreation Center Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Sarah Williams at 482-3035.
Tuesday, April 28
4-H Livestock Show/Sale
The Seventy Fifth Annual Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held in the livestock arena located at 864 SunGro Drive on Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 28 from 6:30 a.m. 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
ECPPS Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold Kindergarten registration at each respective school Wednesday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. To be eligible for the program, your child must be five years old on or before August 31, 2020. Visit: www.ecpps.k12.nc.us
Tuesday, May 5
HEAL grief support
The H.E.A.L. (Helping Everyone Accept Loss) Grief Support Group, sponsored by Albemarle Hospice, will meet at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Tuesday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. Contact: Cheryl Fehr-Banks at 339-0922.