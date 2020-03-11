TODAY
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern NC will meet at Cann’s Presbyterian Church at noon.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP will meet at the Hugh Cale Center at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
Forest Park Church outreach center, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a roast beef meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Christian women’s luncheon
The Currituck County Christian Women will host a luncheon at American Legion Post 288 in Coinjock at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Vincent Rodkey will be the speaker. Cost is $7. Contact: 453-3783.
Scholarship applications
The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications from women ages 25 and older who live in either Dare, Currituck, Camden, Tyrrell, Pasquotank, or Hyde counties. Applicants must show demonstrated financial need be enrolled in either an educational degree or certification program. Find applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
Community grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving local needs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Applications available at nccommunityfoundation.org. Deadline to submit applications is April 7 at noon. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727.
THURSDAY
Resume writing
NCWorks Career Center will host the workshop, “Resume Writing Made Easy” at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Weight loss support
The Elizabeth City Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at Catholic Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. Contact: Sharon Vessey at 202-2943.
ECPPS pre-K registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold pre-K registration at Sheep-Harney Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for kids whose last name begins with a letter between G-L. Other opportunities for registration are upcoming. Visit: www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
SATURDAY
Empowering military women
The Chief Petty Officers Association will sponsor a Empowering Military Women event at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 335-5594.
Rabies clinic
The SPCA of Northeastern NC will host a rabies clinic at 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for the 1- year and 3-year rabies vaccine is $5; cost to microchip an animal is $20. Contact: 338-5222.
Harriet Jacobs Tour
Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer Harriet Jacob Tours at 3 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours cost is $2.50. Contact: 482-2637.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Convention will be held at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the convention will begin at 10 a.m. Judge April Wood, a candidate for the N.C. Court of Appeals, will be the main speaker. Also speaking will be Donald Kirkland, a candidate for the state House in the 5th District; Bill Ward, candidate for county at-large commissioner; and Dr. Paul Moncla, a candidate for county Northern Inside commissioner. A raffle for President Donald Trump items will be held.
Upward Bound workshop
Elizabeth City State University Upward Bound coordinator/counselor Dr. Kimberly Stanley and the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host a workshop, “After High School, What?” in Rooms 206, 218, 220 and 237 at Johnson Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drives
Carpenter’s Shop Church, Hertford, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Extension open house
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host an open house at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at currituckopenhouse.eventbrite.com. Contact: 232-2262 or Cameron_Lowe@ncsu.edu.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Employability skills workshop
NCWorks Career Center will host an Employability Skills workshop at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to noon.
CPOA meal
The Chief Petty Officers Association will sell a corn beef and cabbage dinner at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9. Dine in or carry out. Contact: 335-5594.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a 12-step program for emotional wellness, will meet at Saint Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Currituck at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Denton at 232-2539.
Weight-loss group
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at the Currituck Senior Center at 5:15 p.m.
Small biz roundtable
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Roundtable for Peaceful Waters Counseling & Wellness Center at Southland Restaurant, 141 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kaylee B. Bynum will be the presenter. Cost is $10. Email: juanita@currituckchamber.org.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Scholarship applications
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association is seeking nominations for a $750 scholarship available to state residents pursuing a college degree in business or a business-related field of study. Application packets available at community college financial aid offices. March 16 is the deadline for applications. Contact: 232-2261 or visit currituck.ces.ncsu.edu.
Red Cross blood drive
Perquimans County Recreation Center, Perquimans, Thursday, March 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Third Thursday Jazz
Arts of the Albemarle will host their Third Thursday Jazz event with Connected performing Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Alumni Homecoming Rally
Mid-Atlantic Christian University will host their 72nd Alumni Homecoming Rally Thursday-Friday, March 19-20. A “Messy” church event will be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then a March Madness party will start at 8 p.m. Rally session will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m., Aaron Cross will be the speaker. Rally Session 2 will begin at 7 p.m., Johnny Presley will be the speaker. Childcare will be available for Rally sessions for children in k-5. Contact: 334-2000.
Interviewing tips/techniques
NCWorks Career Center will host Interviewing Tips and Techniques at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
2020 Census
Derek Doranzio from the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the Chowan Senior Center to inform you about the 2020 Census Thursday, March 19 at noon. He will show you the forms and tell you how to fill them out.
Currituck GOP convention
North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey will be the keynote speaker at the Currituck Republican County Convention on March 21. The convention will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at The Clubhouse at Waterside Villages in Grandy. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with precinct meetings starting at 10 a.m. State GOP Chairman Michael Whatley, state Sen. Bob Steinburg and state Rep. Bobby Hanig will also speak at the event. For more information, text Rene Moseley Etheridge at 757-617-4185 or email thecurrituckgop@gmail.com/
Saturday, March 21
We Cannot Be Indifferent tours
Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer “We Cannot Be Indifferent” tours for Women’s History Month Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours cost $2.50 per person. Contact: 482-2637.
Tuesday, March 24
Red Cross blood drives
Freedom Baptist Ministries, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
HEAL grief support
The H.E.A.L. (Helping Everyone Accept Loss) Grief Support Group, sponsored by Albemarle Hospice, will meet at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation at 2:30 p.m. Contact: Cheryl Fehr-Banks at 339-0922.
Wednesday, March 25
VFW Post 6060 meal
VFW Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Thursday, March 26
Red Cross blood drives
Ridgecroft School, Hertford, Thursday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m .
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer appreciation event
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a its annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event at the Newbold White House Visitor Center, 151 Newbold White House Road, Hertford, Saturday, March 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, March 27
Free over the counter medicine
NC MedAssist, Chowan Hospital Foundation and Vidant Health will sponsor a free over the counter medicine giveaway at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ID required. Must be 18 or older. For more information visit: www.medassist.org.
Tuesday, March 31
Networking that sticks
NCWorks Career Center will host Networking That Sticks at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 31 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Juvenile crime prevention
The Camden County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is now accepting applications for grant funding. The deadline is Feb. 27 at noon. A mandatory grant writing workshop for new applicants will be held at Martin Community College in Williamston, Tuesday. Register by emailing denise.bond@ncdps.gov. Contact: TreNeice H. Townes at 312-6484.
Open House
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host an Open House for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Unit B, Camden, Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can RSVP at members.currituckchamber.org/events/details/open-house-at-chesapeake-regional-healthcare-in-camden-6397.
Open house
Chesapeake Region Healthcare will host an Open House at 100 Plank Ridge Road, Unit B, Camden, Tuesday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To RSVP call, 453-9497.
Friday, March 27
You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Theatre will present You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at Arts of the Albemarle in the Maguire Theatre Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. General admission is $10, the cost for students k-12 is $6 and children 4 and under get in free. Tickets are available online at ecppstheatre.ludus.com and at the door.
Master Gardener scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 Scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank or Camden County high school graduate entering into agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related field of study at an institute of higher learning. Applications may be obtained from the high school counselors, school agriculture instructors, the Pasquotank Extension Center or by going to the following link and downloading the pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/2017/02/pasquotank-master-gardener-scholarships/. Applications must be received by the Pasquotank Extension Center by no later than April 27 at 5 p.m. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank/Camden County high school graduate planning to study agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related fields at a college or university. Return applications to the Pasquotank Extension office no later than April 27. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Crime prevention funds
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking applications for $162,280 in funding for nonprofits that serve delinquent and at-risk youth. Agencies can visit bit.ly/2RC22Js. Applications are due by March 16. Mail program applications to: Tonja Simpson Jacobs at 1217 Moseley St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Contact: 335-1633.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Saturday, March 28
Church craft/vendor show
Berea Baptist Church will host a Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go towards the church’s Youth Mission Trip to Philadelphia and Camp Cale.
Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck Center and Currituck Public Works team will hold a household hazardous waste disposal day to help assist in this year’s spring cleaning at the Southern Outer Banks Water Plant, 734 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Email or call Adam Formella at Adam_Formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2262.
Thursday, March 26
Elementary geography/spelling bee
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will host an Elementary Geography & Spelling Bee at the Museum of the Albemarle in the Gaither Auditorium Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. for the Geography Bee and 7 p.m. for the Spelling Bee. Participants need to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of their individual competition.
Thursday, April 1
Newbold-White House opens
The Newbold-White House will open for the season Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 426-7567.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch: Songs and Stars of the Speakeasies in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Kelly Balmaceda (soprano) and Dr. Rachel Gragson (piano) for a historic snapshot into music of the Prohibition era. Plan to arrive early. Contact: 335-1453.
Thursday, April 9
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 417 Caratoke Highway, Unit H, Moyock, Thursday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Sunrise service
A Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Waterfront Park Sunday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Thursday, April 23
Boating skills/seamanship course
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a Coast Guard approvedBoating Skills and Seamanship course at the Pitt Center on Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores beginning Thursday, April 23. The comprehensive 9-session class will meet twice a week through May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tuition is $30 per person or $55 per couple. Contact: Jack Horst at 609-504-4312 or hoagie2160@gmail.com
Wednesday, April 29
ECPPS Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold Kindergarten registration at each respective school Wednesday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. To be eligible for the program, your child must be five years old on or before August 31, 2020. Visit: www.ecpps.k12.nc.us
Thursday, April 23
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and WAO Garage-Window Tint Specialist will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 726 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Saturday, April 18
Home/flower/garden show
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 2020 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Saturday, April 25
Children’s festival/Safe Kids Day
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Safe Kids Chowan will host The 12th Annual Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans Recreation Center Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Sarah Williams at 482-3035.
Wednesday, April 22
Welcome to Medicare
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host a Welcome to Medicare session at the Moyock Library, 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register through Eventbrite at welcometomedicareapril2020.eventbrite.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Sheila Gregory at 232-2261 or sheila_gregory @ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Tuesday, April 28
4-H Livestock Show/Sale
The Seventy Fifth Annual Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held in the livestock arena located at 864 SunGro Drive on Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 28 from 6:30 a.m. 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.