Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some of these events may be canceled or postponed. Check with the sponsor.
TODAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Church revival postponed
Whosoever Will Church of God In Christ’s revival scheduled for today through Friday has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Scholarship applications
Today is the deadline to submit a nomination for the $750 scholarship being awarded by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association. The scholarhip is available ot state residents pursuing a college degree in business or a business-related field of study. Application packets available at community college financial aid offices. Contact: 232-2261 or visit currituck.ces.ncsu.edu.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
Perquimans County Recreation Center, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2020 census
Derek Doranzio of the U.S. Census Bureau will discuss the census at the Chowan Senior Center at noon.
Weight loss support
The Elizabeth City Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet at Catholic Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. Contact: Sharon Vessey at 202-2943.
Tax Aide canceled
The AARP Tax Aide program has been canceled for the rest of March. Sessions are usually held at the Currituck Senior Center on Thursdays and the Camden Center for Active Adults on Tuesdays. The service may resume in April or when conditions allow.
SATURDAY
GOP convention canceled
The Currituck County Republican Convention scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled. Delegate selection will be done online. Text 757-617-4185 or email thecurrituckgop@gmail.com.
Historic Edenton tour
Historic Edenton State Historic Site will offer “We Cannot Be Indifferent” tours of Edenton in honor of Women’s History Month at 3 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours cost $2.50. Contact: 482-2637.
SUNDAY
Special Friend of County
Nominations are due for the the Perquimans Special Friend of the County awards. To get a form, email Perquimans@Pettigrewlibraries.org or stop by the library. Contact: 426-5319.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
Freedom Baptist Ministries, Elizabeth City, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
HEAL grief support
The H.E.A.L. (Helping Everyone Accept Loss) Grief Support Group, sponsored by Albemarle Hospice, will meet at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation at 2:30 p.m. Contact: Cheryl Fehr-Banks at 339-0922.
Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold kindergarten registration at Sheep-Harney Elementary School, Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon for kids whose last name begins with a letter between S-Z.
Weight-loss group
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly group will meet Tuesday, March 24 at the Currituck Senior Center at 5:15 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a spaghetti and meat balls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery is available by calling 338-2828.
Kindergarten registration
Registration for kindergarten in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will not be held on Tuesday as originally scheduled. Parents can print out the registration form from the ECPPS website and fill out the application. Once schools are reopened, the district will make appointments to collect applications, required documents, and answer questions. Those without access to technology or with questions can email Jennifer Lee @ jjlee@ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Chesapeake Regional
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host an open house for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at 100 Plank Bridge Road, Unit B, Camden, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
‘You’re A Good Man’
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Theatre will present the musical, “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $6 for students in grades K-12, Kids age 4 and younger get in free. Tickets available online at ecppstheatre.ludus.com and at the door.
Red Cross blood drives
Knotts Island Baptist Church, Currituck, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer appreciation event
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a its annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event at the Newbold White House Visitor Center, 151 Newbold White House Road, Hertford, Saturday, March 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Free over the counter medicine
NC MedAssist, Chowan Hospital Foundation and Vidant Health will sponsor a free over the counter medicine giveaway at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ID required. Must be 18 or older. For more information visit: www.medassist.org.
Master Gardener scholarship applications
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 Scholarship to be awarded to a Pasquotank or Camden County high school graduate entering into agriculture, horticulture, botany or other related field of study at an institute of higher learning. Applications may be obtained from the high school counselors, school agriculture instructors, the Pasquotank Extension Center or by going to the following link and downloading the pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/2017/02/pasquotank-master-gardener-scholarships/. Applications must be received by the Pasquotank Extension Center by no later than April 27 at 5 p.m. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Scholarship applications
The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications from women ages 25 and older who live in either Dare, Currituck, Camden, Tyrrell, Pasquotank, or Hyde counties. Applicants must show demonstrated financial need be enrolled in either an educational degree or certification program. Find applications at www.bpwoftheouterbanks/scholarship-information or at www.nccommunityfoundation.org. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6722.
Community grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving local needs in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Applications available at nccommunityfoundation.org. Deadline to submit applications is April 7 at noon. Contact: Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727.
Crime prevention funds
The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking applications for $162,280 in funding for nonprofits that serve delinquent and at-risk youth. Agencies can visit bit.ly/2RC22Js. Applications are due by March 16. Mail program applications to: Tonja Simpson Jacobs at 1217 Moseley St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Contact: 335-1633.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Saturday, March 28
Church craft/vendor show
Berea Baptist Church will host a Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go toward the church’s Youth Mission Trip to Philadelphia and Camp Cale.
Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck Center and Currituck Public Works team will hold a household hazardous waste disposal day to help assist in this year’s spring cleaning at the Southern Outer Banks Water Plant, 734 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Email or call Adam Formella at Adam_Formella@ncsu.edu or 232-2262.
Thursday, March 26
Elementary geography/spelling bee
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will host an Elementary Geography & Spelling Bee at the Museum of the Albemarle in the Gaither Auditorium Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. for the Geography Bee and 7 p.m. for the Spelling Bee. Participants need to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of their individual competition.
Thursday, April 1
Newbold-White House opens
The Newbold-White House will open for the season Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. It will be open Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 426-7567.
Spring social dinner/dance
Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Social Dinner and Dance at Sanctuary Vineyards, 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, Saturday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Contact: 453-9497 or info@currituckchamber.org.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch: Songs and Stars of the Speakeasies in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. Kelly Balmaceda (soprano) and Dr. Rachel Gragson (piano) for a historic snapshot into music of the Prohibition.
Saturday, April 4
Camden Heritage Museum
The Camden Heritage Museum will open for the season Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 6
Friends of Camden Library
Friends of the Camden Library will meet Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
Fair/Accessible Housing workshop
The City of Elizabeth City and Elizabeth City State University will host a “Fair/Accessible Housing Workshop” on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, in Room 206 of the Ridley Student Center. Speakers from the Fair Housing Project, River City Community Development Corporation, and Taylor Mueller Realty will discuss Fair Housing rights and give tips on how to afford and find the right home. For more information, call 252-337-6861, ext. 251, or email jhawley@cityofec.com.
Monday, April 6
Friend of the County celebration
Perquimans Library will host a Special Friend of the County celebration Monday, April 6 at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
Nixonton Community Watch Group
The Nixonton Community Watch Group will meet at the Nixonton Ruritan Club Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. for a covered dish meal and there will be a speaker at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 714-345-0958.
Friday, April 10
Library closing
Camden Library will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday and Saturday, April 11 in observance of the Easter Holiday.
era. Plan to arrive early. Contact: 335-1453.
Thursday, April 9
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Built to Last Outdoor Furniture will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 417 Caratoke Highway, Unit H, Moyock, Thursday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Sunrise service
A Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Waterfront Park Sunday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Library Board of Trustees
The Library Board of Trustees will meet at the Camden Library Tuesday, April 21 at 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Boating skills/seamanship course
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a Coast Guard approvedBoating Skills and Seamanship course at the Pitt Center on Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores beginning Thursday, April 23. The comprehensive 9-session class will meet twice a week through May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tuition is $30 per person or $55 per couple. Contact: Jack Horst at 609-504-4312 or hoagie2160@gmail.com.
Monday, April 13
Spring break at the library
Perquimans Library will host an egg hunt Monday, April 13; Family Board Games Tuesday, April 14; Musical Lego’s Wednesday, April 15; Children’s Crafts Thursday, April 16; Family Movie Friday, April 17. All events will be held at 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Exhibit opening
Museum of the Albemarle will open the The Day The Lights Came On exhibit Saturday, April 18. They will discuss how “the day the lights came on” impacted people’s lives and businesses. Contact: 335-1453.
Wednesday, April 29
ECPPS Kindergarten registration
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold Kindergarten registration at each respective school Wednesday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. To be eligible for the program, your child must be five years old on or before August 31, 2020. Visit: www.ecpps.k12.nc.us
Thursday, April 23
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce and WAO Garage-Window Tint Specialist will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 726 Caratoke Highway, Moyock, Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your business cards.
Saturday, April 18
Home/flower/garden show
Currituck County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will host the 2020 Currituck Home, Flower and Garden Show at the NC Cooperative Extension Currituck Center, 120 Community Way, Barco, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Chris Blaha at 232-2262 or ctblaha@ncsu.edu
Saturday, April 25
Children’s festival/Safe Kids Day
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Safe Kids Chowan will host The 12th Annual Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans Recreation Center Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Sarah Williams at 482-3035.
Wednesday, April 22
Welcome to Medicare
NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center will host a Welcome to Medicare session at the Moyock Library, 126 Campus Drive, Moyock, Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register through Eventbrite at welcometomedicareapril2020.eventbrite.com. For more information or accommodations for persons with disabilities please contact Sheila Gregory at 232-2261 or sheila_gregory @ncsu.edu no later than five business days before the event.
Tuesday, April 28
4-H Livestock Show/Sale
The Seventy Fifth Annual Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held in the livestock arena located at 864 SunGro Drive on Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 28 from 6:30 a.m. 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.