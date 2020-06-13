MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ, at 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, at 1 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. Duffy Danish, CEO of Port Discover, will be the speaker. Ed Griffin will cater lunch. Contact: Emmett Murphy at 757-872-7357.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Elder abuse
To take a stand against elder abuse on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the Albemarle Commission’s Area on Agency is asking area residents to take photo of themselves in purple or to record a video to the song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and post it on Facebook. Be sure to use the hastags #WEAAAD2020 and #WereNotGonnaTakeIt and you’ll be entered to win a gift.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Grandy Community Church in Currituck from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City June 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2:15 pm to 7 p.m.
WalkEC surveys
Elizabeth City officials are encouraging more community members to take the “WalkEC” online survey before it closes on June 30. Opened last month, the WalkEC survey allows citizens to suggest ways to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, including suggesting specific places for sidewalks and other projects. Go to https://tinyurl.com/WalkEC for the survey link.
Cast members sought
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center staff is searching for additional cast members for an upcoming production of “Noises Off,” to be held in September. No formal auditions will be held. Virtual submissions are being requested for several roles through July 1. Contact: Mariah Schierer at 252-335-9050 or email mariah_schierer@albemarle.edu.
Disabled vets, auxiliary
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not meet in June. Contact Alan Smith, 444-812-3502.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.