TODAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak or liver and onions meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host the monthly History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Ansley Wegner of the North Carolina Office of Archives and History and an author will present “This Day in North Carolina History,” her day-by-day chronicle of topics of importance to North Carolina history. The lecture will be online. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or its website.
Flu clinic at base
The American Red Cross will help support a drive-thru flu shot clinic for active duty Coast Guard personnel at U.S. Coast Guard from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Fleet Reserve
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. The Ladies Auxiliary Unit will also meet at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly virtual Tot Time Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Besides learning about what tools archaeologist use, there will be a hands-on activity. Register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov. Include the name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Candidate conversation
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a “Conversation with the Candidates” forum. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Josh Bass and recorded and uploaded for replay on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Tommy Fulcher, the Democratic candidate in state House District 6, will appear at 10 a.m. Attendees of the Zoom session can type questions to the moderator or submit them in advance to info@currituckchamber.org. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwufuiqqT8tG90v97eD_Ru-DWi1jb1X6R6u.
Fisheries license sales
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries office in Elizabeth City will be closed for license sales on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of the year. Those wishing to purchase a license on those days should call other DMF offices in Manteo at 252-473-1233, in Washington at 252-946-6481, in Morehead City at 252-726-7021 or in Wilmington at 910-796-7215. The Elizabeth City DMF will remain open for phone calls and appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Contact: License@ncdenr.gov.
FRIDAY
Candidate conversation
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a “Conversation with the Candidates” forum. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Josh Bass and recorded and uploaded for replay on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Dwan Craft and Mary Suman, the candidates for the Moyock seat on the Currituck Board of Education, will appear at 10 a.m. Attendees of the Zoom session can type questions to the moderator or submit them in advance to info@currituckchamber.org. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcuqhrDkrE9XGjyKpaMJRhOusVo-ChKJw.
Candidate conversation
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a “Conversation with the Candidates” forum. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Josh Bass and recorded and uploaded for replay on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Will Crodick, who’s seeking re-election to the Fruitville seat on the Currituck Board of Education, will appear at 2 p.m. Attendees of the Zoom session can type questions to the moderator or submit them in advance to info@currituckchamber.org. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcuqhrDkrE9XGjyKpaMJRhOusVo-ChKJw.
SATURDAY
Free flu shots
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will provide free flu shots at a drive-thru event at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, from 8 a.m. to noon. Flu shots will be offered on first-come first-serve basis while supplies. The event will also include a free over-the-counter medicine giveaway from N.C. MedAssist and the Albemarle Health Foundation Community Care Clinic.
Moth Boat Nationals
The Moth Boat Nationals racing event will be held on the Pasquotank River Saturday and Sunday.
Fall Litter Sweep
Green Saves Green’s Fall Litter Sweep is underway. Cleanup kids for 100 volunteers can be picked up curbside at the Pasquotank County Library at 100 E. Colonial Avenue. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because the library is currently closed, those seeking kits will need to call 252-335-2473 in advance to schedule pickup.
UPCOMING
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will meet via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a sub sandwich meal (choice of ham and cheese, turkey and cheese or Italian) at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
GOP candidates forum
The Camden County Republican Party will host a candidates forum at the Camden County Courthouse Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. Participants will include candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot for South Mills county commissioner, Tiffany White and Barbara Riggs, and the candidates for the Courthouse and at-large commissioner seats, Randy Krainiak and Ross Munro, respectively. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, will be guest speakers. Attendees asked to wear masks. Contact Frank Yandle at 722-2645.
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will begin accepting submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest starting Thursday and continuing through Nov. 1. For info, visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a 2nd History for Lunch from Home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at noon. Rosie Blewitt-Golsch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology will discuss how archaeologists learn about the past from materials people leave behind, as well as what researchers know about life in North Carolina over the past 14,000 years. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Melon, pumpkin contest{/div}
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.