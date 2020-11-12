TODAY
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a virtual Tot Time program on the first Thanksgiving at 10 a.m. The event will include a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants.
STEM Nights
College of The Albemarle’s Mathematics & Engineering Department and Natural Sciences Department will host a “Climbing Turkey” STEM virtual event at COA-Elizabeth City, at 5:30 p.m. The event is designed to interest children and young adults in science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects. Contact: www.albemarle.edu/stem for more information and to pre-register for a free science kit.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the chapter office on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the InterCounty Ruritan Club in Hertford at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fall cooking classes
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the online cooking class, Yummy Bread, and Mouthwatering Biscuits on Nov. 20. All classes are at noon and will be available through on Zoom. Visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com or call 232-2261.
FRIDAY
Pet talent contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is hosting a Pet Talent Show Contest. Participants can submit a video of their pet’s talent through an entry form through Friday at 8 a.m. Video files can be no larger than 100 MB. Participants in Currituck’s Fall Family Fun event will vote on the center’s online page for their favorite. Register for the event through eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Family Movie Night
Corinth Baptist Church will host a screening of the film, “Overcomer,” as part of its Fall Harvest Community program at 5 p.m. Hotdogs and popcorn will be included and there will be drawings for free turkey meals.
SATURDAY
Pet photos with Santa
Animal Lovers Assistance League, Inc., will host Pet and Family Photos with Santa event at The PetWay at 113 Baxter Lane, Moyock, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shooters at the Beach will be the photographers. CDC guidelines will be observed. The $25 sitting fee includes 10 matched cards w/envelopes. Other size and numbers of prints are available. A raffle of pet and people treat baskets will also be available. Contact: 757-692-5647 or 252-457-0011.
VFW flag retirement
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a flag retirement ceremony at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 4 p.m. Community members who have unserviceable flags requiring retirement can drop them off at the post before the event.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House in Hertford will be open for holiday shoppers on Saturdays in November and December from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop features a wide variety of items, some of them locally produced, as well as an indoor sale of antiques/collectibles.
SUNDAY
Shriners turkey shoots
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold turkey shoots at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden Sundays on Nov. 15, 22 and 29, and Dec. 6 and 13. All shoots will be at 1 p.m. Cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m.. Lunch will be served and social distancing will be observed. Dr. Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Dr. Hilary Green, associate professor of history in the Department of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama, will speak on the topic, “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.” Register for the online lecture through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast and potatoes meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Women Breaking Barriers
The “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit will open at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Nov. 20. The exhibit, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S., focuses on how the experiences, stories and challenges of women in northeastern North Carolina have factored into and shaped history. An art contest celebrating women who’ve made a difference in area counties was held in conjunction with the exhibit and student winners in grades 9-12 will be announced at 4:15 p.m. in the museum lobby.
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Stacy Small at 330-2247.
No Shave November
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is conducting its third annual “No Shave November” charity event. Participating deputies will donate a minimum of $30 to help an area cancer victim. They also are soliciting donations through the “#JordynStrong No Shave” GoFundMe.com site. This year’s beneficiary is Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is battling stage 4 cancer. To find out more about her fight, visit “Jordyn Strong” on Facebook and request to join her group.
VFW Thanksgiving meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will not offer a Wednesday meal on Nov. 25. Instead, the post will host its annual Thanksgiving Day meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, free for kids younger than 12. Advance tickets available by calling 252-338-2828.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
ONGOING
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.