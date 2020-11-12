Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High near 75F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.