TODAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom at noon. Melissa N. Stuckey, assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the topic, “Rediscovering Elizabeth City’s Early 20th Century African American Business District.” Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a lasagna meal with salad and garlic bread at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Fleet Reserve
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at VFW Post 6060 at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Fleet Reserve Unit 293 of the Ladies Auxiliary will also meet at 7 p.m.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Monday through Saturday. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers to help box and bag food for distribution, sort produce, and bag bulk dried pinto beans. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
THURSDAY
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Dolphin Den in Building A at College of The Albemarle from noon to 5 p.m.
Pesticide licensing
The Currituck Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will hold a class for those seeking a private applicator’s license V credit rating Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Contact: 252-232-2261. Additional training sessions will be held Aug. 6 at the Perquimans Extension Office from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the Pasquotank Extension Office Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Contact: 252-335-0278.
The Elizabeth City Police Department and Elizabeth City State University will host their 9th annual Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive at Roebuck Stadium from 10 a.m. until noon. Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, the event will include a drive-thru distribution of supplies. Donate school supplies for the event at the Elizabeth City Police Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact: Ernest Goodwin at 621-7086.
Waterfront market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via the Zoom app Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time at Home on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard the pirate. Pre-register by emailing Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with your name, number of participants, and email address by Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Marketing grants
Visit Elizabeth City is currently accepting applications for its Matching Marketing Grant program. The deadline for applications for round one grants is Aug. 12. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church, Aug. 11, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Towne South Church of Christ from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; at Camden United Methodist Church, Aug. 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; at Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, Aug. 24, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; at Fellowship Baptist Church, Moyock, on Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the American Red Cross boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at noon. Scott Dawson, author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” will discuss his book. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
ONGOING
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com.Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
UPCOMING
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Welcome to Medicare” session explaining the health care insurance program Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register through Eventbrite at https://welcometomedicare82020.eventbrite.com. Information about the Zoom link and how to use it will be provided. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Virtual fair
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual fair featuring contests, exhibits, entertainment and fair food recipes starting Sept. 1. Register through Eventbrite at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. You’ll receive an automated email with access to the fair site. Contact 252-232-2262.