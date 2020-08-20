TODAY
AAUW ‘Spirit Week’
The Albemarle Area United Way will continue its “Spirit Week” on Facebook Live from noon to 12:30 p.m. Today’s “Partnership” program will feature presentation of AAUW’s Partner of the Year, a presentation on community investment in 2019-20 and the kickoff of AAUW’s 2020-21 campaign.
FRIDAY
Virtual open house
Currituck House Assisted Living & Memory Care will host a virtual open house from noon to 1 p.m. Register for the event at https://forms.gle/esEcdAgDnyxgiPg Z7. Email: curr.mkt@algsenior.com.
SATURDAY
ECSU commencement
Elizabeth City State University will hold its 170th commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 9 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of students will be allowed in the auditorium at a time during the three-hour event.
Back to School Bash
The annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day will be a drive-through event at Enfield Park in Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees must stay in their car and a volunteer will distribute school supplies. Registration will be Aug. 18-20 at 6 p.m. Register at:familyfunday18@gmail.com. Parents should include full name, sex and first name and grade of child. Those registering will be given a number that should be placed on vehicle’s windshield at the event. Call Eleanor Butts at 757-572-1236 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Camden United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Rotary District Governor Stan Spencer of District 7720 will be the speaker.
COVID testing
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Loss of a Spouse
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a Loss of a Spouse program for those who have lost a spouse from 10 a.m. to noon. The free program includes a video and a question-and-answer session.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Hawaiian pork meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
UPCOMING
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Welcome to Medicare” session explaining the health care insurance program Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register through Eventbrite at https://welcometomedicare82020.eventbrite.com. Information about the Zoom link and how to use it will be provided. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Fellowship Baptist Church, Moyock, on Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the American Red Cross boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grief Share
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one starting Monday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires will be the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com.Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Virtual fair
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual fair featuring contests, exhibits, entertainment and fair food recipes starting Sept. 1. Register through Eventbrite at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. You’ll receive an automated email with access to the fair site. Contact 252-232-2262.