SATURDAY
Film festival
Arts of the Albemarle is hosting the Manhattan Short Film Festival at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at https://www.artsaoa.org/.
Free rides to polls
The Elizabeth City Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is sponsoring free taxi rides for Pasquotank County residents to the early voting site at the K.E. White Center today. The fraternity will also offer free rides to all voting precincts on election day Tuesday. Contact: 340-5321.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for Tuesday’s general election concludes. In Pasquotank, voters may cast ballots at the K.E. White Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
The Elizabeth City Police Department will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive-thru event at Catalina Avenue between Corsair Street and Brooks Avenue near the city splash pad.
Main St. Halloween
The Main Street neighborhood will sponsor trick or treating for Elizabeth City children from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Dancing witches
Arts of the Albemarle will feature dancing witches in front of AoA’s The Center on Main Street every hour on the hour from noon until 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will accept submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest through Sunday. For info, visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
ONGOING
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Pet talent contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is hosting a Pet Talent Show Contest. Participants can submit a video of their pet’s talent through an entry form through Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. Video files can be no larger than 100 MB. Participants in Currituck’s Fall Family Fun event will then vote on the center’s online page for their favorite. Register for the event through eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
The NCWorks Career Center will host the workshop “Do You Have Everything Ready to Start Work?” at 111 Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. Contact: 252-333-9789 or visit ncworks.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, Nov. 4, at noon. Sharon Meade, curator and community services liaison for the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, will present a program on hunts clubs in Currituck County. Register in advance for the program through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Ruritan breakfast fundraiser
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10. Seating is limited because of coronavirus restrictions. Social distancing will be observed. Plates to go will be available.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House in Hertford will be open for holiday shoppers on Saturdays in November and December from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop features a wide variety of items, some of them locally produced, as well as an indoor sale of antiques/collectibles.
Fall cooking classes
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of online fall cooking classes including Delicious Soup on Nov. 6, Yummy Bread on Nov. 12 and Mouthwatering Biscuits on Nov. 20. All classes are at noon and will be available through the Zoom app. To reserve a spot, visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Alzheimer’s/dementia support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. Contact: 333-7774.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP will meet via Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a virtual Tot Time program on the first Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. Event will include a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon. Dr. Hilary Green, associate professor of history in the Department of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama, will speak on the topic, “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.” Register for the online lecture through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.