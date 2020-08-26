TODAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Hawaiian pork meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
THURSDAY
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Welcome to Medicare” session explaining the health care insurance program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register through Eventbrite at https://welcometomedicare82020.eventbrite.com. Information about the Zoom link and how to use it will be provided. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Fellowship Baptist Church, Moyock Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the American Red Cross boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waterfront market
Elizabeth City’s Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Grief Share
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one starting Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires will be the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.
TUESDAY
Virtual fair
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual fair featuring contests, exhibits, entertainment and fair food recipes starting Tuesday. Register through Eventbrite at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. You’ll receive an automated email with access to the fair site. Contact 252-232-2262.
UPCOMING
Resume workshop
The NCWorks Career Center will host a virtual resume workshop Thursday, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session will cover dos and don’ts of resume writing and what skills, experience employers are seeking. To register and receive a link to the session, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com. Be sure to include a current resume.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via the Zoom app Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program Wednesday, Sept. 16, at noon. Caroline Stephenson, independent producer of narrative and documentary films, public service announcements, and documentary plays, will give a presentation on the documentary, “Children Go Where I Send You.” The video tells the story of the historic Mill Neck School in Hertford County severely damaged during Hurricane Irene in 2011. Hertford County School students assisted in every phase of the documentary project. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Bright Ideas grants
The deadline for educators to apply for a $1,000 Bright Ideas grant from Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. is Sept. 15. Teachers at qualifying schools in Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties can apply for grants individually or as a team. Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.
Chamber Golf Classic
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Playing It Safe Currituck Chamber Golf Classic at The Carolina Club at 127 Carolina Club Drive in Grandy Friday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $400 for a four-person team and the cost includes range balls, a golf cart, scoring and dinner. Visit: http://www.currituckchamber.org or email juanita@currituckchamber.org.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com. Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
ONGOING
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.