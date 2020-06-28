MONDAY
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. The program will include the installation of the new officers for 2020-21. The meal will be catered by Ed Griffin. Social distancing will be observed. For information contact Emmett Murphy at 757-872-7357.
WEDNESDAY
Lunch at Home
Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch at Home program at noon. Dr. Glen Bowman will give a talk via Zoom on the civil rights sit-in in Elizabeth City in February 1960. Register through the museum’s Facebook Event page or its website www.museumofthealbemarle.com.
School board filing
Filing for two open seats on the Camden Board of Education in the November election begins at the Camden Board of Elections. Filing will continue through July 31. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cast members sought
COA’s Performing Arts Center needs cast members for a production of “Noises Off,” to be held in September. Virtual submissions are being requested for several roles through July 1. Contact: Mariah Schierer at 252-335-9050 or email mariah_schierer@albemarle.edu.
UPCOMING
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its July 4th celebration at the Joseph Hewes Monument on the 1767 Courthouse Green in Edenton on Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Chowan Commissioner Larry McLaughlin will read the Declaration of Independence. Patti Kersey, chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners, will read a biographical sketch of Hewes. A wreath will be laid by Unanimity Lodge #7 AF&AM. Contact: 482-3592.
Oracle card reading
Willow Tree Medicine will host a free oracle card reading event at 400 South Water St., Suite 101, Elizabeth City, Saturday, July 11, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 757-635-0761
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City, Friday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: 338-4104.
Urban Sketch group
The Urban Sketch Group will meet at Page After Page in Elizabeth City, Saturday, July 4, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The group meets to share on-the-spot art. No experience necessary. No fee. Contact: 335-7243.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.