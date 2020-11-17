TODAY
Workforce board
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet virtually via Zoom app at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.
COA trustees panel
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will hold a Finance Committee meeting in the A Building boardroom at COA-Elizabeth City today at 8 a.m. The board’s Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Just Girls celebration
Girls Inc. will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate its official name change to Just Girls “Hearts of the Albemarle” starting at 4 p.m. at 304 S. Road St., Wednesday. Chamber members should register at elizabethcitychamber.org to attend. Masks are required.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Dr. Hilary Green, associate professor of history in the Department of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama, will speak on the topic, “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.” Register for the online lecture through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast and potatoes meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford both in-person and via Zoom at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email astallings@accog.org.
FRIDAY
Women Breaking Barriers
The “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit will open at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Nov. 20. The exhibit, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S., focuses on how the experiences, stories and challenges of women in northeastern North Carolina have factored into and shaped history. An art contest celebrating women who’ve made a difference in area counties was held in conjunction with the exhibit and student winners in grades 9-12 will be announced at 4:15 p.m. in the museum lobby.
ECSU trustee panel
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Committee on Regional Development will meet virtually Friday at 2 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/94673722436.
Fall cooking class
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the online cooking class, Mouthwatering Biscuits, at noon and be available on Zoom. Visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com or call 232-2261.
UPCOMING
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Stacy Small at 330-2247.
No Shave November
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is conducting its third annual “No Shave November” charity event. Participating deputies will donate a minimum of $30 to help an area cancer victim. They also are soliciting donations through the “#JordynStrong No Shave” GoFundMe.com site. This year’s beneficiary is Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is battling stage 4 cancer. To find out more about her fight, visit “Jordyn Strong” on Facebook and request to join her group.
VFW Thanksgiving meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will not offer a Wednesday meal on Nov. 25. Instead, the post will host its annual Thanksgiving Day meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, free for kids younger than 12. Advance tickets available by calling 252-338-2828.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
ONGOING
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.