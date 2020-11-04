TODAY
Job center workshop
The NCWorks Career Center will host the workshop “Do You Have Everything Ready to Start Work?” at 111 Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City, at 10 a.m. Contact: 252-333-9789 or visit ncworks.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Sharon Meade, curator and community services liaison for the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, will present a program on hunts clubs in Currituck County. Register in advance for the program through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
No Shave November
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is conducting its third annual “No Shave November” charity event. Participating deputies will donate a minimum of $30 to help an area cancer victim. They also are soliciting donations through the “#JordynStrong No Shave” GoFundMe.com site. This year’s beneficiary is Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is battling stage 4 cancer. To find out more about her fight, visit “Jordyn Strong” on Facebook and request to join her group.
THURSDAY
Glowball tournament
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Glowball Golf Tournament at the Par 3 golf course Thursday at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $10 and includes two glowballs. Extra glowballs available for $5 each. Contact: 335-1424.
FRIDAY
Fall cooking classes
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of online fall cooking classes including Delicious Soup on Nov. 6, Yummy Bread on Nov. 12 and Mouthwatering Biscuits on Nov. 20. All classes are at noon and will be available through the Zoom app. To reserve a spot, visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
First Friday
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Ruritan fundraiser
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10. Seating is limited because of coronavirus restrictions. Social distancing will be observed. Plates to go will be available.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House in Hertford will be open for holiday shoppers on Saturdays in November and December from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop features a wide variety of items, some of them locally produced, as well as an indoor sale of antiques/collectibles.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s/dementia support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. Contact: 333-7774.
TUESDAY
Veterans Day event
Camden County will host a Veterans Day recognition ceremony for veterans and active service members on the courthouse lawn at 11 a.m.
UPCOMING
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP will meet via Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, at noon. Cdr. Brook Sherman of U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and Elizabeth City Police Department Deputy Chief James E. Avens will be the speakers. Attendees are asked to wear a facemask. Refreshments will be served.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a virtual Tot Time program on the first Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. Event will include a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
STEM Nights
College of The Albemarle’s Mathematics & Engineering Department and Natural Sciences Department will host a “Climbing Turkey” STEM virtual event at COA-Elizabeth City, Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The event is designed to interest children and young adults in science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects. Contact: www.albemarle.edu/stem for more information and to pre-register for a free science kit.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon. Dr. Hilary Green, associate professor of history in the Department of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama, will speak on the topic, “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.” Register for the online lecture through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
ONGOING
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Pet talent contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is hosting a Pet Talent Show Contest. Participants can submit a video of their pet’s talent through an entry form through Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. Video files can be no larger than 100 MB. Participants in Currituck’s Fall Family Fun event will then vote on the center’s online page for their favorite. Register for the event through eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.