TODAY
Young Leaders
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual “Young Leaders Unite” program via Zoom app for students in grades 3-12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register at www.iEmpowerNC.com or all (252) 493-2509.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for the Nov. 3 general election continues in North Carolina. In Pasquotank, voters may cast ballots at the K.E. White Center from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For times and locations in other counties, check the local board of elections’ website.
Art contest voting
Online voting is underway for Arts of the Albemarle’s Coastal Summer Art Competition at bit.ly/AoACompetition. Voting continues through Oct. 30 and winners will be announced at AoA’s ArtWalk event on Nov. 6.
Artist grants
Arts of the Albemarle has announced the availability of Artists Covid Support Grants. Grants are for any professional artist in any discipline and at any stage in their career. The application deadline is Oct. 30. Contact: https://www.artsaoa.org/artist-grants.
SATURDAY
iEmpower, Inc. will host “Every Penny Counts,” a free information session on paying for college via Zoom app, for parents from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at www.iEmpowerNC.com or call (252) 493-2509.
Film festival
Arts of the Albemarle is hosting the Manhattan Short Film Festival at 3 p.m.; Friday, Oct 23 and 30 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. For safety purposes, AoA is limiting the theatre to 30 people per screening. Tickets available at https://www.artsaoa.org/.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Dr. Catherine Edmonds, superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, will be the speaker. Contact: 333-0870.
COVID testing info
Elizabeth City State University will offer a community outreach event on COVID-19 testing at Faith and Victory Christian Center at 1046 Horseshoe Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To receive a test, you must fill out an online form at https://bit.ly/2Tb9PNP. Then, a nurse will contact the applicant to set up a date and time for the test.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch from Home program at noon featuring Rosie Blewitt-Golsch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology.
She will discuss how archaeologists learn about the past from materials people leave behind, as well as what researchers know about life in North Carolina over the past 14,000 years. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Camden Dem board
The Camden County Democratic Party Executive Board will meet at New Sawyer’s Creek Church on Sleepy Hollow Road at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be worn. Contact: Monique Chamblee (252) 312-3979.
River City Strings
Arts of the Albemarle’s River City Strings children’s violin program is being held in the Maguire Theatre Thursday afternoons. Jennifer Canales and Danny Tate are the instructors.
UPCOMING
McBride movie night
McBride United Methodist Church will host a drive-in movie night at 228 Old Swamp Road, South Mills, on Friday Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The movie shown will be “Overcomer.” Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
ONGOING
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Fall Litter Sweep
Green Saves Green’s Fall Litter Sweep is underway. Cleanup kids for 100 volunteers can be picked up curbside at the Pasquotank County Library at 100 E. Colonial Avenue. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because the library is currently closed, those seeking kits will need to call 252-335-2473 in advance to schedule pickup.
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will accept submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest through Nov. 1. For info, visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Melon, pumpkin contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
COA Trunk or Treat
College of The Albemarle’s Student Government Association will host a community Trunk or Treat Parade on the Elizabeth City campus on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the drive-thru event, trick-or-treaters will stay in their vehicle and participants will place candy in each trick-or-treater’s bag. Contact: Dawn Allen at 335-0821, ext. 2240.
ECHR trick-or-treating
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation will host a safe drive through trick-or-treating event Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All candy will be bagged and handed to children in cars; no one should get out. Masks should be worn during the exchange. Contact: Lori at 252-338-7110.
Dancing witches
Arts of the Albemarle will feature dancing witches in front of AoA’s The Center every hour on the hour, Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon until 7 p.m.
Pumpkin carving contest
The Currituck Cooperative Extension Service is hosting its Pumpkin Carving Contest through its Fall Family Fun event. Entry forms can be found at go.ncsu.edu/pumpkincarvingcontest. Entries will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Oct. 30. Voting for the best carved pumpkin will end on Nov. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Fall cooking classes
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of online fall cooking classes including Delicious Soup on Nov. 6, Yummy Bread on Nov. 12 and Mouthwatering Biscuits on Nov. 20. All classes are at noon and will be available through the Zoom app. To reserve a spot, visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.