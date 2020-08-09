MONDAY
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Robert Best, a former Navy diver on submarines, will be the speaker. The meal will be prepared by Ed Griffin.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
TUESDAY
Pesticide licensing
The Currituck center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will hold a class for those seeking a private applicator’s license V credit rating from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the Pasquotank Extension office Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom at noon. Scott Dawson, author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” will discuss his book. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Towne South Church of Christ from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via the Zoom app at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time at Home at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard the pirate. Pre-register by emailing Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with your name, number of participants, and email address by Tuesday.
Marketing grants
The deadline to apply for round one grants from Visit Elizabeth City’s Matching Marketing Grant program is Thursday. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
UPCOMING
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Camden United Methodist Church, Aug. 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
COVID testing
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, Monday, Aug. 24. No appointment is necessary.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, Aug. 24, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Welcome to Medicare” session explaining the health care insurance program Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register through Eventbrite at https://welcometomedicare82020.eventbrite.com. Information about the Zoom link and how to use it will be provided. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Fellowship Baptist Church, Moyock, on Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the American Red Cross boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ONGOING
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com.Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Virtual fair
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual fair featuring contests, exhibits, entertainment and fair food recipes starting Sept. 1. Register through Eventbrite at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. You’ll receive an automated email with access to the fair site. Contact 252-232-2262.