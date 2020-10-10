SATURDAY
Free flu shots
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will provide free flu shots at a drive-thru event at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, from 8 a.m. to noon. Flu shots will be offered on first-come first-serve basis while supplies. The event will also include a free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. Food Bank of the Albemarle will provide food boxes to those in need.
Moth Boat Nationals
The Moth Boat Nationals racing event will be held on the Pasquotank River Saturday and Sunday.
Fall Litter Sweep
Green Saves Green’s Fall Litter Sweep is underway. Cleanup kids for 100 volunteers can be picked up curbside at the Pasquotank County Library at 100 E. Colonial Avenue. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because the library is currently closed, those seeking kits will need to call 252-335-2473 in advance to schedule pickup.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Dr. Catherine Edmonds, superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, will the speaker. Lunch will be catered by Firehouse 5. Social distancing will be observed.
Voter turnout event
The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign; the Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. Conference of the NAACP; and Marcus Bass, deputy director of NC Black Alliance, will attend at “We Will NC” voter turnout event at the Pasquotank County Board of Election Office Monday at 3 p.m.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will meet via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a sub sandwich meal (choice of ham and cheese, turkey and cheese or Italian) at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for the Nov. general election begins in North Carolina. Check your county’s board of elections website for times and locations.
GOP candidates forum
The Camden County Republican Party will host a candidates forum at the Camden County Courthouse at 7 p.m. Participants will include candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot for South Mills county commissioner, Tiffany White and Barbara Riggs, and the candidates for the Courthouse and at-large commissioner seats, Randy Krainiak and Ross Munro, respectively. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, will be guest speakers. Attendees asked to wear masks. Contact Frank Yandle at 722-2645.
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
ONGOING
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will begin accepting submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest starting Thursday and continuing through Nov. 1. For info, visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a 2nd History for Lunch from Home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at noon. Rosie Blewitt-Golsch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology will discuss how archaeologists learn about the past from materials people leave behind, as well as what researchers know about life in North Carolina over the past 14,000 years. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
McBride movie night
McBride United Methodist Church will host a drive-in movie night at 228 Old Swamp Road, South Mills, on Friday Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The movie shown will be “Overcomer.” Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Melon, pumpkin contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ECHR trick-or-treating
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation will host a safe drive through trick-or-treating event Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All candy will be bagged and handed to children in cars; no one should get out. Masks should be worn during the exchange. Contact: Lori at 252-338-7110.
Pumpkin carving contest
The Currituck Cooperative Extension Service is hosting its Pumpkin Carving Contest through its Fall Family Fun event. Entry forms can be found at go.ncsu.edu/pumpkincarvingcontest. Entries will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Oct. 30. Voting for the best carved pumpkin will end on Nov. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.