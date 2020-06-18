TODAY
Pasquotank County is now accepting applications for its COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. Program guidelines and grant applications are available at: www.pasquotankcountync.org/covid19grants, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission office, the Pasquotank manager’s office, the Pasquotank County Library, or the Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. office. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 10. Contact: 252-338-0169 or 252-338-4104.
SATURDAY
COVID-19 testing
Gateway Community Health Centers will host a drive-up COVID-19 Testing Day at 201 E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is designed to provide coronavirus tests for persons without health insurance but those with health insurance also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 333-1047.
Adult sailing class
River City Community Sailing will host a sailing class for adults from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. No experience required. The cost is $50. Another class will be held Saturday, July 11, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 252-340-3638 or visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28. Tee times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry fee is $20 and includes two days of golf, practice round with cart, Tee prize for participants. The tourney will include several flights. Contact: 335-0278.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City Monday, June 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2:15 pm to 7 p.m.
WalkEC surveys
Elizabeth City officials are encouraging more community members to take the “WalkEC” online survey before it closes on Tuesday, June 30. Opened last month, the WalkEC survey allows citizens to suggest ways to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, including suggesting specific places for sidewalks and other projects. Go to https://tinyurl.com/WalkEC for the survey link.
Cast members sought
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center staff is searching for additional cast members for an upcoming production of “Noises Off,” to be held in September. No formal auditions will be held. Virtual submissions are being requested for several roles through July 1. Contact: Mariah Schierer at 252-335-9050 or email mariah_schierer@albemarle.edu.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City, Friday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: 338-4104.
Urban Sketch group
The Urban Sketch Group will meet at Page After Page in Elizabeth City, Saturday, July 4, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The group meets to share on-the-spot art. No experience necessary. No fee. Contact: 335-7243.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Disabled vets, auxiliary
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not meet in June. Contact Alan Smith, 444-812-3502.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.