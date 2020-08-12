TODAY
Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time at Home at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard the pirate. Pre-register by emailing Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with your name, number of participants, and email address by Tuesday.
Job fair
The NCWorks Career Center and Northeastern Workforce Development Board will host a drive-thru Job Fair for the Sanderling Resort in the center’s parking lot at 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Socially distanced screenings and interviews for housekeeping positions will be held. Pre-register at www.Sanderling-resort.com/careers or by calling 252-596-0050.
Marketing grants
The deadline to apply for round one grants from Visit Elizabeth City’s Matching Marketing Grant program is today. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
FRIDAY
Pack Patrol Car
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office will host its annual “Pack the Patrol Car” school supply drive at McDonald’s at 105 Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to traditional school supplies, the sheriff’s office is also asking for donations of face masks and hand-sanitizer. For those unable to make Friday’s event, donations may also be dropped off at Firehouse Subs of Elizabeth City and OfficeMax in Elizabeth City. Both have indoor donation boxes.
Encore Theatre auction
Encore Theatre Company will host an auction of its vintage props, production equipment and other items at its rehearsal and set storage building at 1176 U.S. Highway 17 South Saturday starting at 10 a.m. A preview of items up for auction will be held at the site Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waterfront market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be open at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a baked chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom at noon. Scott Dawson, author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” will discuss his book. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
UPCOMING
Virtual open house
Currituck House Assisted Living & Memory Care will host a virtual open house Friday, Aug. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. Register for the event at https://forms.gle/esEcdAgDnyxgiPgZ7. Email: curr.mkt@algsenior.com.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Camden United Methodist Church, Saturday, Aug. 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
COVID testing
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, Monday, Aug. 24. No appointment is necessary.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, Aug. 24, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Hawaiian pork meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Welcome to Medicare” session explaining the health care insurance program Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register through Eventbrite at https://welcometomedicare82020.eventbrite.com. Information about the Zoom link and how to use it will be provided. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Fellowship Baptist Church, Moyock, on Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the American Red Cross boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com.Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Virtual fair
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual fair featuring contests, exhibits, entertainment and fair food recipes starting Sept. 1. Register through Eventbrite at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. You’ll receive an automated email with access to the fair site. Contact 252-232-2262.