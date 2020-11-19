TODAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Dr. Hilary Green, associate professor of history in the Department of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama, will speak on the topic, “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.” Register for the online lecture through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast and potatoes meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Community Day
River City Community Development Corp. and United Providers of Health will host a drive-thru “People Helping People” Community Day at the K.E. White Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Besides COVID-19 testing, attendees can receive one free box of food. The event will also feature information on issues like rental, mortgage and utility delinquencies, access to primary care, mental and behavioral health resources. Contact: 331-2925 or 1-800-701-1023.
COVID testing clinics
Elizabeth City State University’s COVID-19 Mitigation Project will host a free drive-up testing clinic at the American Legion at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton, from 9 a.m. to noon. A similar event will be held at the Perquimans County Health Department at 103 Arpdc St., Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are free and no insurance is required. To schedule an appointment, complete the community form at bit.ly/ecsu-comm .
FRIDAY
Breaking Barriers
The “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit will open at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Nov. 20. The exhibit, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S., focuses on how the experiences, stories and challenges of women in northeastern North Carolina have factored into and shaped history. An art contest celebrating women who’ve made a difference in area counties was held in conjunction with the exhibit and student winners in grades 9-12 will be announced at 4:15 p.m. in the museum lobby.
Fall cooking class
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the online cooking class, Mouthwatering Biscuits, at noon and be available on Zoom. Visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com or call 232-2261.
SATURDAY
Book-signing at Newbold
The Newbold-White House Visitor Center and Gift Shop will host a book-signing for the new book by Phillip McMullian and John Ernst, “A House in the Albemarle: English Settlers, Quakers and the 1730 Newbold-White House,” from 10 a.m. to noon.
S-Bridge to be closed
The N.C. Department of Transportation will close the S-Bridge in Hertford from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to facilitate placement of concrete on the new bridge deck.
MONDAY
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., will speak on the topic, “What’s Up Downtown.”
TUESDAY
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank County Electronics Recycling Building on Pritchard Street in Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Stacy Small at 330-2247.
UPCOMING
VFW Thanksgiving meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will not offer a Wednesday meal on Nov. 25. Instead, the post will host its annual Thanksgiving Day meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, free for kids younger than 12. Advance tickets available by calling 252-338-2828.
Watts Thanksgiving Dinner
The 30th annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Victory Praise and Worship Center on Greenleaf Street on Thursday, Nov. 26, starting at 11 a.m. To volunteer to help with the meal contact Sean Boyce at (252) 333-6969 or email him at sean.boyce@live.com.
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
ONGOING
No Shave November
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is conducting its third annual “No Shave November” charity event. Participating deputies will donate a minimum of $30 to help an area cancer victim. They also are soliciting donations through the “#JordynStrong No Shave” GoFundMe.com site. This year’s beneficiary is Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is battling stage 4 cancer. To find out more about her fight, visit “Jordyn Strong” on Facebook and request to join her group.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.