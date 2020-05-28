FRIDAY
ECSU Day of Giving
Elizabeth City State University will host its fourth annual Day of Giving event. This year’s theme is Reimagine Roebuck, which puts the focus of renovation on the university’s football field. Donors are invited to designate their giving to a specific area, such as scholarships or research. Contact: 252-619-3305.
MONDAY
Craftsman’s Guild
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on Monday. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
June ArtWalk
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., will not be able to promote First Friday ArtWalk on Friday, June 5 as an official event. However, downtown businesses may still host individual First Friday events and activities that evening.
Love Thy Neighbor
Currituck County will distribute Food Lion gift cards to county residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. County residents showing proof of county residency may get one of the cards per household at one of two sites: the Crawford Township Fire Station at 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock or the Lower Currituck Fire Station at 6323 Caratoke Highway, Grandy.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck County has canceled its 2020 parks and recreation seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball. Anyone who previously registered for the seasons will receive a credit by May 29. To receive a refund check, call 252-232-3007.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.