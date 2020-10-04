TODAY
WRVS Radiothon
Elizabeth City State University’s college radio station, WRVS 89.9 FM, continues to celebrate World College Radio Day with a 48-hour “radiothon.” The event will also highlight WRVS’s newest addition, HD radio station Jazzy 89.9.
Colson fundraiser
The Friends of Vicki Colson will host a barbecue plate fundraiser for her at Holiday Island Park, 123 Clubhouse Road, Hertford, starting at noon. Plates cost $6. The event will also include a cakewalk. The event is designed to help Colson, who was recently in a car wreck, with her medical expenses.
Cheers to 60th Year
The College of The Albemarle Foundation will be hosting a virtual “Cheers to 60th Year” celebration from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can purchase $20 raffle tickets to win a 1-carat champagne diamond donated by Creative Jewelers. The event will also feature an auction for destination packages. Register for the event at www.albemarle.edu/cheers.
Winfall Boulevard closed
The N.C. Department of Transportation and its contractor, McLean Contracting Company, will close Winfall Boulevard (N.C. Highway 37) from sunup to sunset for installation of a cross pipe that cannot be safely installed under traffic. Barricades will be placed at Winfall Boulevard’s intersections with Creek Drive and Main Street to alert motorists.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Currituck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Fall Litter Sweep
Green Saves Green’s Fall Litter Sweep is underway. Cleanup kids for 100 volunteers can be picked up curbside at the Pasquotank County Library at 100 E. Colonial Avenue. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because the library is currently closed, those seeking kits will need to call 252-335-2473 in advance to schedule pickup.
TUESDAY
Truck driver program
College of The Albemarle will host an information session about its truck driver program in Room 201 of the Culinary Arts building at COA-Edenton at 6 p.m. The meeting is mandatory for those interested in enrolling in the class which begins in November. To register, email Samantha Williams at samantha_williams33@albemarle.edu.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Camden bond vote
Camden Superintendent of Schools Joe Ferrell will conduct a community meeting in the Camden County High School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. to provide information and answer questions about the bond referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Camden Democrats
The Camden County Democratic Party will meet at New Sawyer’s Creek Church on Sleepy Hollow Road at 7 p.m. Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Contact: Monique Chamblee at 312-3979.
Camden Republicans
The Camden County Republican Party will meet at the Ruritan Building in South Mills at 7 p.m.
Online courses for biz
Visit Elizabeth City and the College of The Albemarle Small Business Center will offer the free webinar,” Count on Me NC Program: The Importance of Business Safety for Pandemic Success,” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The webinar is for businesses on how to reopen safely. Lynn Minges, president & CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, will be the speaker. To register, email corrina@visitelizabethcity.com.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak or liver and onions meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host the monthly History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Ansley Wegner of the North Carolina Office of Archives and History and an author will present “This Day in North Carolina History,” her day-by-day chronicle of topics of importance to North Carolina history. The lecture will be online. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or its website.
THURSDAY
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly virtual Tot Time Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Besides learning about what tools archaeologist use, there will be a hands-on activity. Register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov. Include the name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Candidate conversation
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a “Conversation with the Candidates” forum. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Josh Bass and recorded and uploaded for replay on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Tommy Fulcher, the Democratic candidate in state House District 6, will appear at 10 a.m. Attendees of the Zoom session can type questions to the moderator or submit them in advance to info@currituckchamber.org. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwufuiqqT8tG90v97eD_Ru-DWi1jb1X6R6u.
FRIDAY
Candidate conversation
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a “Conversation with the Candidates” forum. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Josh Bass and recorded and uploaded for replay on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Dwan Craft and Mary Suman, the candidates for the Moyock seat on the Currituck Board of Education, will appear at 10 a.m. Attendees of the Zoom session can type questions to the moderator or submit them in advance to info@currituckchamber.org. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcuqhrDkrE9XGjyKpaMJRhOusVo-ChKJw.
Candidate conversation
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a “Conversation with the Candidates” forum. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Josh Bass and recorded and uploaded for replay on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Will Crodick, who’s seeking re-election to the Fruitville seat on the Currituck Board of Education, will appear at 2 p.m. Attendees of the Zoom session can type questions to the moderator or submit them in advance to info@currituckchamber.org. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcuqhrDkrE9XGjyKpaMJRhOusVo-ChKJw.
UPCOMING
Free flu shots
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will provide free flu shots at a drive-thru event at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. Flu shots will be offered on first-come first-serve basis while supplies. The event will also include a free over-the-counter medicine giveaway from N.C. MedAssist and the Albemarle Health Foundation Community Care Clinic.
Moth Boat Nationals
Because of inclement weather, organizers have rescheduled the Moth Boat Nationals racing event on the Pasquotank River for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will meet via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a sub sandwich meal (choice of ham and cheese, turkey and cheese or Italian) at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
GOP candidates forum
The Camden County Republican Party will host a candidates forum at the Camden County Courthouse Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. Participants will include candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot for South Mills county commissioner, Tiffany White and Barbara Riggs, and the candidates for the Courthouse and at-large commissioner seats, Randy Krainiak and Ross Munro, respectively. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, will be guest speakers. Attendees asked to wear masks. Contact Frank Yandle at 722-2645.
ECDI raffle
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner will get a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI. The winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture. For tickets, contact Debbie Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or visit https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will begin accepting submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest starting Thursday and continuing through Nov. 1. For info, visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a 2nd History for Lunch from Home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at noon. Rosie Blewitt-Golsch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology will discuss how archaeologists learn about the past from materials people leave behind, as well as what researchers know about life in North Carolina over the past 14,000 years. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Melon, pumpkin contest{/div}
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Largest Watermelon and Largest Pumpkin contest is underway. Sign up at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. Entries are due Oct. 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 27. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.