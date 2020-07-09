FRIDAY
Habitat for Humanity
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers to help with construction of a new house. Materials for the house will arrive at 913 5th St., Elizabeth City Friday morning. Volunteers are needed to offload the truck. The organization is also looking for a lull operator. Contact echabitat@yahoo.com. To sign up to help with construction from Friday through July 17, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084eabaf22a af49-habitat.
SATURDAY
Oracle card reading
Willow Tree Medicine will host a free oracle card reading event at 400 South Water St., Suite 101, Elizabeth City, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 757-635-0761.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mt. Zion yard sale
Mt. Zion Hertford Church of God in Christ will host a yard sale at 117 Mackey Drive, Elizabeth City from 7 a.m. to noon.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 pm. Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Taking Action
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission, the State Employees Credit Union Foundation and ECSU will co-host “Taking Action Together,” part of the Civic Conversations Series, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Speakers include Russ Haddad, Hezekiah Brown, Andrea Williams and Scott Sullens. To access the meeting, visit Zoom. The meeting ID number is 859 4627 0663 and the password is 262023.
EIC product giveaway
The Economic Improvement Council Community Action Agency, along with Good306, will give away more than $2 million worth of household products at the EIC Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 306 Horton St., Hamilton, starting at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-337-4575.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home lecture at noon. Author Scott Dawson will discuss his new book, “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” via Zoom. Dawson, a native of Hatteras Island, is president and founder of the Croatoan Archaeological Society, Inc. To register for the lecture, visit the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
THURSDAY
COA meetings
College of The Albemarle will be hosting a series of virtual town hall sessions through Zoom to answer questions for students planning to enroll for the fall semester. Sessions for prospective Career and College Promise students will be Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. Visit: www.albemarle.edu/calendar.
New PAL exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will display the artwork of members of PAL’s Watercolor Club through Aug. 15. The group meets on the third Monday of each month. The PAL gallery is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit: www.perquimansarts.org.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up now at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
UPCOMING
Backyard chickens
The Camden, Currituck, and Perquimans County offices of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a two-part webinar series on raising a backyard chicken flock Tuesday, July 21, from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursday, July 23, from noon to 1 p.m. Contact Extension offices in Camden at 331-7630, Currituck at 232-2261, or Perquimans at 426-5428. Also sign up at https://backyardchickensforbeginners.eventbrite.com.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department July 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; at Shawboro Ruritan Club, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, July 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Grandy Community Church from noon to 5 p.m.; at South Mills Ruritan Club July 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and at the Currituck County governmental complex July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer Pop-up
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host its Summer Pop-up series on topics including local produce, growing local foods, and cooking local produce, starting July 27. Classes will be from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will receive a local produce cookbook as well as a chance to be entered into multiple drawings for prizes. Sign up at https://summerpopup20.eventbrite.com. One ticket per family. Contact: 232-2261.
School board filing
Filing for two open seats on the Camden Board of Education in the November election continues at the Camden Board of Elections through July 31. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Marketing grants
Visit Elizabeth City is currently accepting applications for its Matching Marketing Grant program. The deadline for applications for round one grants is Aug. 12. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.