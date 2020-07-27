TODAY
Craft & Vendor event
Berea Baptist Church’s Christmas in July Craft & Vendor continues via the church’s Facebook page through Friday. Contact: 252-619-3415.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Grandy Community Church from noon to 5 p.m.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will host its next meeting on the Zoom platform at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
WEDNESDAY
VFW meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will serve a pot roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at South Mills Ruritan Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and at the Currituck County complex July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Football forum
WRVS-FM 89.9 will host the NENC High School Football Forum at 1 p.m. The virtual presentation will be live-streamed through the WRVS 89.9 Facebook and Instagram pages and will feature a panel of school administrators, head coaches and a student athlete. Clay Mercer, program director and on-air host at WRVS-FM, will moderate.
FRIDAY
School board filing
Filing for two open seats on the Camden Board of Education in the November election continues through Friday at the Camden Board of Elections. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, including kayaks, personal watercraft, sailboats and luxury motor yachts. To schedule an appointment, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
S-Bridge causeway closed
The N.C. Department of Transportation said the S-Bridge causeway in Hertford will be closed to all traffic until further notice. DOT expects the closing to last several days.
Food Bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle needs volunteers. Contact: Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com. Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
UPCOMING
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Marketing grants
Visit Elizabeth City is currently accepting applications for its Matching Marketing Grant program. The deadline for applications for round one grants is Aug. 12. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at noon. Melissa N. Stuckey, assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the topic, “Rediscovering Elizabeth City’s Early 20th Century African American Business District.” Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at noon. Scott Dawson, author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” will discuss his book. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.