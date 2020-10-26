TUESDAY
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 621-3253.
Free rides to polls
The Elizabeth City Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is sponsoring free taxi rides for Pasquotank County residents needing transportation to the early voting site at the K.E. White Center through Oct. 31. The fraternity will also offer free taxi rides to all voting precincts on Nov. 3, which is election day. Contact: 340-5321.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for the Nov. 3 general election continues in North Carolina. In Pasquotank, voters may cast ballots at the K.E. White Center from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For times and locations in other counties, check your local board of elections’ website.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 with free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
COA Trunk or Treat
College of The Albemarle’s Student Government Association will host a community Trunk or Treat Parade on the Elizabeth City campus from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the drive-thru event, trick-or-treaters will stay in their vehicle and participants will place candy in each trick-or-treater’s bag. Contact: Dawn Allen at 335-0821, ext. 2240.
THURSDAY
ECHR trick-or-treating
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation will host a safe drive through trick-or-treating event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All candy will be bagged and handed to children in cars; no one should get out. Masks should be worn during the exchange. Contact: Lori at 252-338-7110.
FRIDAY
Pumpkin carving contest
The Currituck Cooperative Extension Service is hosting its Pumpkin Carving Contest through its Fall Family Fun event. Entry forms can be found at go.ncsu.edu/pumpkincarvingcontest. Entries will be accepted until 8 a.m. Voting for the best carved pumpkin will end on Nov. Contact: Adam Formella at 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Art contest voting
Online voting is underway for Arts of the Albemarle’s Coastal Summer Art Competition at bit.ly/AoACompetition. Voting continues through Friday and winners will be announced at AoA’s ArtWalk event on Nov. 6.
Artist grants
Arts of the Albemarle has announced the availability of Artists COVID Support Grants. Grants are for any professional artist in any discipline and at any stage in their career. The application deadline is Friday. Contact: https://www.artsaoa.org/artist-grants.
Film festival
Arts of the Albemarle is hosting the Manhattan Short Film Festival at 7 p.m. Additional showings will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31, at 7 p.m. For safety purposes, AoA is limiting the theatre to 30 people per screening. Tickets are $15 and available at https://www.artsaoa.org/.
SATURDAY
The Elizabeth City Police Department will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive-thru event at Catalina Avenue between Corsair Street and Brooks Avenue near the city splash pad.
Dancing witches
Arts of the Albemarle will feature dancing witches in front of AoA’s The Center every hour on the hour, Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon until 7 p.m.
Fall Litter Sweep
Green Saves Green’s Fall Litter Sweep is underway. Cleanup kids for 100 volunteers can be picked up curbside at the Pasquotank County Library at 100 E. Colonial Avenue. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because the library is currently closed, those seeking kits will need to call 252-335-2473 in advance to schedule pickup.
ONGOING
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Camden photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will accept submissions for the second annual Camden County Photo Contest through Nov. 1. For info, visit: https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020.
Pet talent contest
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is hosting a Pet Talent Show Contest. Participants can submit a video of their pet’s talent through an entry form through Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. Video files can be no larger than 100 MB. Participants in Currituck’s Fall Family Fun event will then vote on the center’s online page for their favorite. Register for the event through eventbrite. Contact: 252-232-2262 or email ajformel@ncsu.edu.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank Republican Party has opened its 2020 headquarters at 601A E. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. The headquarters is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 335-0640.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House in Hertford will be open for holiday shoppers on Saturdays in November and December from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop features a wide variety of items, some of them locally produced, as well as an indoor sale of antiques/collectibles.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program Wednesday, Nov. 4, at noon. Sharon Meade, curator and community services liaison for the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, will present a program on hunts clubs in Currituck County. Register in advance for the program through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Fall cooking classes
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a series of online fall cooking classes including Delicious Soup on Nov. 6, Yummy Bread on Nov. 12 and Mouthwatering Biscuits on Nov. 20. All classes are at noon and will be available through the Zoom app. To reserve a spot, visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a virtual Tot Time program on the first Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. Event will include a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch from Home program on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon. Dr. Hilary Green, associate professor of history in the Department of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama, will speak on the topic, “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.” Register for the online lecture through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.