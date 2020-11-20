TODAY
Breaking Barriers
The “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit will open at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Nov. 20. The exhibit, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S., focuses on how the experiences, stories and challenges of women in northeastern North Carolina have factored into and shaped history. An art contest celebrating women who’ve made a difference in area counties was held in conjunction with the exhibit and student winners in grades 9-12 will be announced at 4:15 p.m. in the museum lobby.
Fall cooking class
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the online cooking class, “Mouthwatering Biscuits,” at noon via Zoom. Visit https://fallcookingseries.eventbrite.com or call 232-2261.
SATURDAY
All Wrapped Up fair
Berea Baptist Church will host its All Wrapped Up Craft Vendor Fair outside Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free. Masks are encouraged.
Book-signing at Newbold
The Newbold-White House Visitor Center and Gift Shop will host a book-signing for the new book by Phillip McMullian and John Ernst, “A House in the Albemarle: English Settlers, Quakers and the 1730 Newbold-White House,” from 10 a.m. to noon.
S-Bridge to be closed
The N.C. Department of Transportation will close the S-Bridge in Hertford from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to facilitate placement of concrete on the new bridge deck.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., will speak on the topic, “What’s Up Downtown.”
TUESDAY
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 28th annual pie sale at the Pasquotank County Electronics Recycling Building on Pritchard Street in Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Stacy Small at 330-2247.
THURSDAY
VFW Thanksgiving meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its annual Thanksgiving Day meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, free for kids younger than 12. Advance tickets available by calling 252-338-2828.
Watts Thanksgiving Dinner
The 30th annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Victory Praise and Worship Center on Greenleaf Street starting at 11 a.m. To volunteer to help with the meal contact Sean Boyce at (252) 333-6969 or email him at sean.boyce@live.com.
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
UPCOMING
Small Biz Saturday
Downtown businesses will celebrate Small Business Saturday in Elizabeth City on Saturday, Nov. 28, with various specials and deals. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will also have an information booth set up offering free hot chocolate and cookies, downtown maps and giveaways.
Luminary, bell tolling
Trinity United Methodist Church of South Mills will host a Luminary and Tolling of the Bells service on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. The outdoor event in front of the church will be open to the public.
Currituck tree lighting
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a tree-lighting ceremony at 120 Community Way, Barco, Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. All spectators must remain in their vehicles for the event.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
Church fundraiser
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Edenton parade
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce will host a “drive-by” Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between the Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by Virginia Road. Motorists will then drive by the entries.
Santa visits VFDs
Santa Claus will be making a number of visits in Currituck County starting Dec. 18. For more information, contact the volunteer fire departments in the county.
Best lights display
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is asking county residents to vote for their favorite Christmas display in the county. To see a map of the displays, visit https://currituckholidaylightshow.eventbrite.com. Votes for the best display can be cast on Extension’s online events page.
ONGOING
No Shave November
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is conducting its third annual “No Shave November” charity event. Participating deputies will donate a minimum of $30 to help an area cancer victim. They also are soliciting donations through the “#JordynStrong No Shave” GoFundMe.com site. This year’s beneficiary is Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is battling stage 4 cancer. To find out more about her fight, visit “Jordyn Strong” on Facebook and request to join her group.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
