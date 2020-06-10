TODAY
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Albemarle Plantation Community Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Habitat Sale Store
The Habitat for Humanity Sale Store will reopen at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City at 10:30. New hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Customers will be required to wear masks, the store will have both cloth and disposable masks available for customers or for donations. Contact: 252-331-2662.
Downtown Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Grandy Community Church in Currituck from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On June 29, blood drives will be held at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2:15 pm to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Cast members sought
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center staff is searching for additional cast members for an upcoming production of “Noises Off,” to be held in September. No formal auditions will be held. Virtual submissions are being requested for several roles through July 1. Contact: Mariah Schierer at 252-335-9050 or email mariah_schierer@albemarle.edu.
Disabled vets, auxiliary
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not meet in June. Contact Alan Smith, 444-812-3502.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.