TODAY
Community prayer vigil
A community prayer vigil will be held at the Mid-Atlantic Christian University docks at 6 p.m. Organizers say the event will allow attendees to pray for racial justice, peace and change.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will hold an online club meeting at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org and click the “Contact Us” link or call 252-258-1509.
THURSDAY
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Albemarle Plantation Community Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Habitat Sale Store
The Habitat for Humanity Sale Store will reopen at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City at 10:30. New hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Customers will be required to wear masks, the store will have both cloth and disposable masks available for customers or for donations. Contact: 252-331-2662.
Downtown Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Grandy Community Church in Currituck Tuesday, June 16, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City Monday, June 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2:15 pm to 7 p.m.
Disabled vets, auxiliary
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not meet in June. Contact Alan Smith, 444-812-3502.
Extension scholarships
The Currituck County Extension and Community Association is sponsoring several scholarships for youth or adults pursuing a college degree in North Carolina. For application criteria, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/currituckecascholarship. Applications must be turned in no later than July 1. Send to NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center, attention: Sheila Gregory, 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917.
CANCELLATIONS
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.