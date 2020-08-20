FRIDAY
Pack the Patrol Car
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual “Pack the Patrol Car” event at the McDonald’s on Tanglewood Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deputies will be collecting donations of school supplies, masks, and hand sanitizer. McDonald’s will issue coupons for free food to those who donate. Supplies may also be dropped off at OfficeMax and Firehouse Subs in Elizabeth City.
Virtual open house
Currituck House Assisted Living & Memory Care will host a virtual open house from noon to 1 p.m. Register for the event at https://forms.gle/esEcdAgDnyxgiPg Z7. Email: curr.mkt@algsenior.com.
SATURDAY
ECSU commencement
Elizabeth City State University will hold its 170th commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 9 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of students will be allowed in the auditorium at a time during the three-hour event.
Back to School Bash
The annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day will be a drive-through event at Enfield Park in Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees must stay in their car and a volunteer will distribute school supplies. Call Eleanor Butts at 757-572-1236 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Camden United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Rotary District Governor Stan Spencer of District 7720 will be the speaker.
COVID testing
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Loss of a Spouse
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a free Loss of a Spouse program for those who have lost a spouse from 10 a.m. to noon.
The free program includes a video and a question-and-answer session.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Hawaiian pork meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
THURSDAY
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual “Welcome to Medicare” session explaining the health care insurance program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register through Eventbrite at https://welcometomedicare82020.eventbrite.com. Information about the Zoom link and how to use it will be provided. Contact: 252-232-2261.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Fellowship Baptist Church, Moyock Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the American Red Cross boardroom at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UPCOMING
Grief Share
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one starting Monday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires will be the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.
ONGOING
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
COVID-19 survey
The United Way of North Carolina is conducting a COVID-19 survey of state residents to determine how best to fund and address solutions and tailor services to emerging needs from the pandemic. The survey link is http://www.covidsurveync.org/ and will remain open through Aug. 21.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com.Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Virtual fair
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a virtual fair featuring contests, exhibits, entertainment and fair food recipes starting Sept. 1. Register through Eventbrite at https://currituckfallfair.eventbrite.com. You’ll receive an automated email with access to the fair site. Contact 252-232-2262.