TODAY
Christmas in July
The Edenton Steamers will host a “Christmas in July” ballgame benefiting Meals on Wheels clients at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fans bringing three of the following items — paper towels, toilet paper, toiletries, toothbrush/tooth paste, hard candy, puzzle books or adult coloring books/coloring pencils — will be admitted free. Santa will attend. Contact: 404-7091.
Blood drive
Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Backyard chickens
The second part of local Extension offices’ raising backyard chickens webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Contact Extension offices in Camden at 331-7630, Currituck at 232-2261, or Perquimans at 426-5428. Also sign up at https://backyardchickens forbeginners.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
Craft & Vendor event
Berea Baptist Church will host its Christmas in July Craft & Vendor event via the church’s Facebook page July 24-31. Contact: 252-619-3415.
SATURDAY
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Grandy Community Church from noon to 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, including kayaks, personal watercraft, sailboats and luxury motor yachts. To schedule an appointment, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
S-Bridge causeway closed
The N.C. Department of Transportation said the S-Bridge causeway in Hertford will be closed to all traffic until further notice. DOT expects the closing to last several days.
Food Bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle needs volunteers. Contact: Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
School board filing
Filing for two open seats on the Camden Board of Education in the November election continues at the Camden Board of Elections through July 31. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
‘Coastal Summer’
Arts of the Albemarle has announced a new art competition it’s calling “Coastal Summer.” Artists are asked to create a work of art in any medium celebrating the coast, photograph it and then submit a jpg. of it to info@artsaoa.com. Two winners will each receive a $250 prize. Entrants must be at least 18. Entries due by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Contact: allison@artsaoa.com.
UPCOMING
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, July 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Grandy Community Church from noon to 5 p.m.; at South Mills Ruritan Club July 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and at the Currituck County complex July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer Pop-up
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host its Summer Pop-up series on topics including local produce, growing local foods, and cooking local produce, starting July 27. Classes will be from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will receive a local produce cookbook as well as a chance to be entered into multiple drawings for prizes. Sign up at https://summerpopup20.eventbrite.com. One ticket per family. Contact: 232-2261.
Master Gardeners
The Extension Master Gardener program is currently accepting applications for its course classes that begin on Sept. 8 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up at https://currituckmastergardenervolunteers.eventbrite.com. Completed applications due Sept. 1.
Marketing grants
Visit Elizabeth City is currently accepting applications for its Matching Marketing Grant program. The deadline for applications for round one grants is Aug. 12. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at noon. Melissa N. Stuckey, assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the topic, “Rediscovering Elizabeth City’s Early 20th Century African American Business District.” Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch at Home program via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at noon. Scott Dawson, author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” will discuss his book. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to the Zoom platform.