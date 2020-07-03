MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross and Girl Scouts Troop 970 will host a blood drive at American Legion Edenton Post 40 in Edenton from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
School board filing
Filing for two open seats on the Camden Board of Education in the November election continues at the Camden Board of Elections. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Marketing grants
Visit Elizabeth City is currently accepting applications for its Matching Marketing Grant program. The deadline for applications for round one grants is Aug. 12. Visit: https://www.visitelizabethcity.com/ or call 335-5330.
Small Biz grants
The Elizabeth City/Pasquotank Economic Development Commission and Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. are accepting applications for Pasquotank County’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant program. The deadline to submit an application is July 10. Contact the EDC at 338-0169 or ECDI at 338-4104.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
SATURDAY
Oracle card reading
Willow Tree Medicine will host a free oracle card reading event at 400 South Water St., Suite 101, Elizabeth City, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 757-635-0761.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Youth leadership event
iEmpower, Inc. will host a virtual youth leadership conference for rising 5th-graders, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders Aug. 3-8. Sign up at iempowernc.com. Contact: Tamika at 919-280-2192.
Golf tournament
Coastland Golf Invitational 2020 will be held at YMCA at the Pines Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8-9. Entry fee is $125 and includes two days of golf, $25 practice round with cart on Friday. Payment is required at registration. Contact: 252-335-0278.
Summer reading series
The Currituck libraries’ “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Series begins at the Barco and Moyock libraries. Packets chock full of activities on adventures, crafts, challenges and experiments for toddlers/preschoolers and children grades K-5 will be available for curbside pickup at both libraries between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Backyard chickens
The Camden, Currituck, and Perquimans County offices of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a two-part webinar series on raising a backyard chicken flock Tuesday, July 21, from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursday, July 23, from noon to 1 p.m. Contact Extension offices in Camden at 331-7630, Currituck at 232-2261, or Perquimans at 426-5428. Also sign up at https://backyardchickensforbeginners.eventbrite.com.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department July 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; at Shawboro Ruritan Club, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, July 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Grandy Community Church from noon to 5 p.m.; at South Mills Ruritan Club July 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and at the Currituck County governmental complex July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.