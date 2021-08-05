Women's Aglow to meet Aug. 14 Aug 5, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Women's AglowLetitia Evans will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Chapter of Women's Aglow meeting Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at St Phillip's Chapel at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, Elizabeth City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letitia Evans Woman St Phillip Architecture Highway Chapel Church Street Corner