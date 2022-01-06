Women’s Aglow
Sandra Powers will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City chapter of Women’s Aglow Zoom meeting today at 10 a.m. Register at agloweclight@gmail.com.
Grief Share
The next 13-week Grief Share program will begin at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grief Share is designed to help persons who’ve lost a loved one with their grieving process. Carol Squires is the facilitator and the cost is $15, which pays for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.
Gale St. Baptist
Gale Street Baptist Church will host an installation service for its new pastor-elect, the Rev. Donald D. Hendrix of Gates, Saturday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Virgil Corprew, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Gates, will be the guest speaker.